Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Crash near Huntington Mall exit affects I-64 West traffic
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 64 West near the Huntington Mall exit. A semi truck has crashed in the right lane of the interstate, Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. He said that lane has been closed as a result.
wfxrtv.com
10 puppies found abandoned in crate in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK)— Ten puppies are in need of homes after the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter says they were found on the side of a road in West Virginia. The shelter says that the puppies were found in a box marked “seafood,” and the box was put in a wire crate, which was left on the side of Blue Sulphur Road.
WSAZ
Charleston, Kanawha County to host listening sessions on Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission is hoping to receive community feedback about the proposed Capital Sports Center during three listening sessions. The City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission announced plans to establish the Capital Sports Center on August 24, 2022....
WSAZ
Body found in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River. According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane in a construction zone along I-64 is closed Thursday as road crews assess damage to a barrier wall after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit. The incident occurred at about 8...
wchsnetwork.com
Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
WSAZ
Kane Brown brings tour to Mountain Health Arena
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country singer Kane Brown is bringing his ‘Drunk of Dreaming Tour’ to the region. Brown will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on March 25. The concert will kick off at 7:00 p.m. with special guests Dustin Lynch and LOCASH. General admission...
Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portsmouth Times
River Days kicks off September 2nd
PORTSMOUTH – River Days, the longest running festival in Ohio, is celebrating its 59th year. The annual Labor Day Festival held in Portsmouth kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs until Sunday, September 4th. The festival will feature daily amusement rides, games, a vendor marketplace, and food trucks...
WSAZ
Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
WSAZ
Marshall University launches Master of Social Work program completely online
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is giving a chance for those in the social work field to further their education, without the trip to the classroom. Peggy J. Proudfoot-Harman and Shikeal Harris with Marshall University stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can enroll.
Dick Henderson Memorial Bridge to close temporarily for fireworks show
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dick Henderson Bridge connecting the cities of Nitro and St. Albans will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, for the Nitro St. and Albans Labor Day fireworks display. During the closure the bridge will be open...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A litter of 10 puppies is in a makeshift home in a bathroom at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, because it’s the only place the shelter could make space for them. “Right now, we are way over capacity, and we desperately need fosters and...
WSAZ
I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire
KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
Many factors add difficulty to filling West Virginia teaching and support staff positions
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said getting people to pick teaching as a profession can be difficult.
WSAZ
City to fund million dollar paving project
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Whether you’re driving or walking along neighborhood routes, there is usually a crack, bump, or pothole neighbors have to look out for. “What we’re most worried about is flat tires,” Chase Stevens said. One of those streets neighbors like Stevens has to keep...
Metro News
Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
Ironton Tribune
PALS opens new South Point location
Provides services to adults with developmental disabilities. PALS Chrysalis Health invited the public in on Thursday to celebrate their newest location. The organization, which provides services to adults with developmental disabilities, opened their doors at 413 Solida Rd. in the former Dollar General building. “This is our grand opening, we’re celebrating and showcasing our new community space,” Aaron Bracone, founder and CEO of PALS/Chrysalis Health, said. He said had worked to renovate the building before the big day.
Crash knocks out power to thousands in Huntington
A crash in Huntington knocked out power to homes and businesses in the city's west end late Tuesday night.
wchsnetwork.com
Tractor trailers collide slowing I-64 traffic
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Traffic is at a standstill on busy Interstate 64 westbound in Kanawha County following a Wednesday morning crash involving two tractor-trailers. The wreck occurred near the Institute exit at around 11:30 a.m. All three westbound lanes are closed and are expected to be for “an extended period of time,” officials said.
Comments / 0