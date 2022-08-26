ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Crash near Huntington Mall exit affects I-64 West traffic

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 64 West near the Huntington Mall exit. A semi truck has crashed in the right lane of the interstate, Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. He said that lane has been closed as a result.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
wfxrtv.com

10 puppies found abandoned in crate in West Virginia

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK)— Ten puppies are in need of homes after the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter says they were found on the side of a road in West Virginia. The shelter says that the puppies were found in a box marked “seafood,” and the box was put in a wire crate, which was left on the side of Blue Sulphur Road.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Body found in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River. According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Food & Drinks
Huntington, WV
Lifestyle
WSAZ

Semi crash to create major delays on interstate

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane in a construction zone along I-64 is closed Thursday as road crews assess damage to a barrier wall after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit. The incident occurred at about 8...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Kane Brown brings tour to Mountain Health Arena

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country singer Kane Brown is bringing his ‘Drunk of Dreaming Tour’ to the region. Brown will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on March 25. The concert will kick off at 7:00 p.m. with special guests Dustin Lynch and LOCASH. General admission...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Portsmouth Times

River Days kicks off September 2nd

PORTSMOUTH – River Days, the longest running festival in Ohio, is celebrating its 59th year. The annual Labor Day Festival held in Portsmouth kicks off on Friday, September 2nd and runs until Sunday, September 4th. The festival will feature daily amusement rides, games, a vendor marketplace, and food trucks...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSAZ

I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire

KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

City to fund million dollar paving project

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Whether you’re driving or walking along neighborhood routes, there is usually a crack, bump, or pothole neighbors have to look out for. “What we’re most worried about is flat tires,” Chase Stevens said. One of those streets neighbors like Stevens has to keep...
IRONTON, OH
Metro News

Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
BECKLEY, WV
Ironton Tribune

PALS opens new South Point location

Provides services to adults with developmental disabilities. PALS Chrysalis Health invited the public in on Thursday to celebrate their newest location. The organization, which provides services to adults with developmental disabilities, opened their doors at 413 Solida Rd. in the former Dollar General building. “This is our grand opening, we’re celebrating and showcasing our new community space,” Aaron Bracone, founder and CEO of PALS/Chrysalis Health, said. He said had worked to renovate the building before the big day.
SOUTH POINT, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Tractor trailers collide slowing I-64 traffic

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Traffic is at a standstill on busy Interstate 64 westbound in Kanawha County following a Wednesday morning crash involving two tractor-trailers. The wreck occurred near the Institute exit at around 11:30 a.m. All three westbound lanes are closed and are expected to be for “an extended period of time,” officials said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

