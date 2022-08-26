Provides services to adults with developmental disabilities. PALS Chrysalis Health invited the public in on Thursday to celebrate their newest location. The organization, which provides services to adults with developmental disabilities, opened their doors at 413 Solida Rd. in the former Dollar General building. “This is our grand opening, we’re celebrating and showcasing our new community space,” Aaron Bracone, founder and CEO of PALS/Chrysalis Health, said. He said had worked to renovate the building before the big day.

SOUTH POINT, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO