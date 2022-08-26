An NYPD officer is under fire after video shows him apparently punching a woman in the face and knocking her to the ground below. On Tuesday, around 5 p.m. local time, authorities were in search of attempted murder suspect Elvin James, 22, in Harlem, New York, when the woman, 19-year-old Tamani Crum, confronted an officer, as seen in body cam footage shared to Twitter by the NYPD.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO