ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life. Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.
WAUSAU, WI
People

At 13, She Was Abducted and Tortured by an Online Predator. Now, She's Determined to Keep Other Kids Safe

Even now, 20 years later, the triggers can pop up anytime or anywhere for Alicia "Kozak" Kozakiewicz. Sometimes, a road sign can send her into a panic attack. Sometimes, the sight of a stranger wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers cap triggers horrific memories. On a recent Monday afternoon, it's the sight of a group of rambunctious teens cavorting around the lobby of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, MO
Troy, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
People

NYPD Officer Apparently Punches a Woman in the Face and Knocks Her to the Ground in Viral Video

An NYPD officer is under fire after video shows him apparently punching a woman in the face and knocking her to the ground below. On Tuesday, around 5 p.m. local time, authorities were in search of attempted murder suspect Elvin James, 22, in Harlem, New York, when the woman, 19-year-old Tamani Crum, confronted an officer, as seen in body cam footage shared to Twitter by the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy