Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
No injuries reported after suspect fired shots toward officer, Houston police say
HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a group of males after one of them fired shots toward an officer, Houston police say. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Gulfton Drive. Police say the incident began when a security guard turned away a group of...
fox26houston.com
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - A man died and a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road. Police say the man, 29, had multiple gunshot wounds and died at...
fox26houston.com
Houston driver charged after crash into concrete pillar leaves passenger dead, police say
HOUSTON - A driver has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter following a crash on Wednesday afternoon that left a passenger dead, Houston police say. The suspect, Ahmad R. Davis, 43, was hospitalized after the crash. The identity of the 59-year-old man who died in the crash has not been released.
fox26houston.com
2 men arrested for double shooting over possible drug deal near Hobby Airport
HOUSTON - Authorities say two men were arrested for a double shooting near Hobby Airport over a possible drug deal that went sideways. According to the Houston PD Liquorian Robertson, 29, and Willie Gabriel, 28, were arrested and charged for the murder of Rogelio Montelongo, 29, and seriously injuring a woman over a possible drug deal that went sideways.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
fox26houston.com
Man, 37, dies in hit-and-run crash on Houston's I-610; police search for driver
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a 37-year-old man dead. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of I-610 South Loop West. Police say the pedestrian was walking in an eastbound lane when a vehicle struck him,...
fox26houston.com
Woman injured when ex-boyfriend shot into pickup truck: Houston police
HOUSTON - A woman was injured when her ex-boyfriend shot into the vehicle she was in with her new boyfriend, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Authorities say the woman was in a pickup truck with her current...
fox26houston.com
2nd suspect charged in Harris County boy’s drive-by shooting death
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a Harris County boy that is believed to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity, the sheriff’s office says. Jalonie Ernest was charged with felony murder in the death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez, authorities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Harris County man crashed trying to drive home after he was shot: sheriff’s office
A man was hospitalized after he was shot and then crashed his car as he tried to drive himself home, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says. It is not clear where the shooting occurred, but the man’s vehicle was located in 2200 block of Lexington Woods around 11:55 p.m. Monday.
fox26houston.com
Young girl dies at hospital after falling into Harris County pond: sheriff
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young girl died at the hospital after she wandered off and fell into a Harris County pond on Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Details are limited but the sheriff said in a tweet that deputies were called out to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive.
fox26houston.com
Victim speaks after surviving ambush shooting by evicted tenant
HOUSTON - A gunman shot and killed three people in southwest Houston after he set their apartments on fire to smoke them out of the residence. Houston police say the gunman was recently evicted and disgruntled. 62-year-old Michael James is recovering from shotgun wounds after a gunman, who was angry over being evicted, set the building on fire, and then ambushed employees and residents.
fox26houston.com
Houston man charged with murder after admitted to shooting mother's boyfriend, police say
HOUSTON - A man accused in the death of his mother's boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, Houston police say. According to HPD, Omar Alexander Quiroz admitted to shooting and killing the 35-year-old man. HPD officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to a shooting at the Bankside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
High-Tech Robbery: Apple Store in The Woodlands robbed by suspects, over 200 phones stolen
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a high-tech robbery in The Woodlands early Monday morning. According to officials, the robbery occurred at the Apple Store in The Woodlands Mall around 8 a.m. Officials said four individuals wearing head and face coverings made forced entry...
fox26houston.com
Robber steals from a dozen Houston food trucks; violent crime down this year across city
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for the man seen on surveillance camera robbing several food trucks. Throughout the last month, police say the man on video has robbed at least a dozen food trucks across Houston. BACKGROUND: Houston police searching for suspect involved in at least 12 food truck...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCSO INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN SLEEPY HOLLOW
On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
HFD crews responding to fire shot at by gunman who smoked out 3 people and shot them dead, HPD says
Firefighters took cover before police arrived and shot the gunman dead. Investigators believe the fire was set to lure out the tenants.
fox26houston.com
Man found, arrested in Dallas for west Houston bowling alley death
DALLAS - The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a man at a west Houston bowling alley has been arrested. Houston Police Dept. says Dionate Banks was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Dallas Police Department SWAT officers, and he is in custody in Dallas. BACKGROUND: Man killed in...
fox26houston.com
NE Houston parents say 6-year-old escaped attempted kidnapping by head-butting suspect
HOUSTON - A northeast Houston family is speaking with FOX 26 after they say their 6-year-old daughter was almost kidnapped while playing with her older sister in a yard. "It’s terrifying. It’s something that’s terrifying, your kids can't play outside anymore and I don’t feel safe," says Paulisha Jefferson, the 6-year-old’s mother. "My biggest thing is for everybody to be aware."
HCSO: 1 dead after gunman on scooter opens fire on group of men
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside of a home in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Golden Wave Drive, which is across from Cy Lakes High School. When deputies arrived...
Person struck, killed while trying to push vehicle off 290 main lanes, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The outbound lanes of US 290 in the Hockley area were shut down Sunday due to a deadly crash. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said people were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes when they were struck by another vehicle. One person died at...
Comments / 0