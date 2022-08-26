ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

fox26houston.com

2 men arrested for double shooting over possible drug deal near Hobby Airport

HOUSTON - Authorities say two men were arrested for a double shooting near Hobby Airport over a possible drug deal that went sideways. According to the Houston PD Liquorian Robertson, 29, and Willie Gabriel, 28, were arrested and charged for the murder of Rogelio Montelongo, 29, and seriously injuring a woman over a possible drug deal that went sideways.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman injured when ex-boyfriend shot into pickup truck: Houston police

HOUSTON - A woman was injured when her ex-boyfriend shot into the vehicle she was in with her new boyfriend, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Authorities say the woman was in a pickup truck with her current...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2nd suspect charged in Harris County boy’s drive-by shooting death

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a Harris County boy that is believed to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity, the sheriff’s office says. Jalonie Ernest was charged with felony murder in the death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez, authorities...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Young girl dies at hospital after falling into Harris County pond: sheriff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A young girl died at the hospital after she wandered off and fell into a Harris County pond on Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Details are limited but the sheriff said in a tweet that deputies were called out to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Victim speaks after surviving ambush shooting by evicted tenant

HOUSTON - A gunman shot and killed three people in southwest Houston after he set their apartments on fire to smoke them out of the residence. Houston police say the gunman was recently evicted and disgruntled. 62-year-old Michael James is recovering from shotgun wounds after a gunman, who was angry over being evicted, set the building on fire, and then ambushed employees and residents.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCSO INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE IN SLEEPY HOLLOW

On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased male was identified as 45-year-old Cleofus Thergood of Conroe, Texas.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found, arrested in Dallas for west Houston bowling alley death

DALLAS - The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a man at a west Houston bowling alley has been arrested. Houston Police Dept. says Dionate Banks was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Dallas Police Department SWAT officers, and he is in custody in Dallas. BACKGROUND: Man killed in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

NE Houston parents say 6-year-old escaped attempted kidnapping by head-butting suspect

HOUSTON - A northeast Houston family is speaking with FOX 26 after they say their 6-year-old daughter was almost kidnapped while playing with her older sister in a yard. "It’s terrifying. It’s something that’s terrifying, your kids can't play outside anymore and I don’t feel safe," says Paulisha Jefferson, the 6-year-old’s mother. "My biggest thing is for everybody to be aware."
HOUSTON, TX

