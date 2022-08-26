Read full article on original website
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open
With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
Field Hockey Preview, 2022: Goalies across the state to watch this fall
It’s time to show appreciation for the last lines of defense. Our preseason coverage rolls along and will now dive deeper into each position and each conference in preparation of what’s to come. These athletes are poised to have great seasons in the cage. Some embark on another...
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Hudson County high school football team-by-team previews
2021 record: 4-5 Division: Super Football Conference Patriot Red. Key Players: Adam Brash, Sr., TE/LB; Bryson Cabiness, Sr., DE; Mekhi Casseus, So., RB; Michael Figueroa, Sr., LB; Tyrell Hardy, Jr., G/DE; Peter Helal, Sr., C/DT; Devin Herring, Sr., WR/CB; Giancarlo Nieves, Sr., QB; Samir O’Neill, Jr., CB; Elija Ortiz, Jr., T/DE; Justin Perry, Jr., G/DT; Brian Pipher, Sr., WR; Rocky Rodriguez, Jr., RB/LB; Jeremy Rogalski, Jr., T/DE; Julius Velasquez, Jr., LB.
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
North Warren could enjoy a football year to remember
This might be the year North Warren football fans have been waiting for. The Patriots have not enjoyed a winning season since 2015 when current Newton coach Matt Parzero led them to a 7-3 record.
‘Veer-ing’ away into the future: Belvidere football shakes things up
The Veer is dead at Belvidere. The County Seaters’ longtime offense that featured ultra-tight formations, tantalizing triple options and only the rarest of passes has been shelved by first-year head coach Jordon Schreffler.
10 things to know about Devils first round pick Simon Nemec before the 2022-23 NHL season
Fans were shocked when the Devils chose Slovak defenseman Simon Nemec in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. They saw long-projected top prize Shane Wright still on the board, and thought management should snag him at No. 2. But with the selection, New Jersey got their highly coveted prospect. Nemec uses quickness, mobility and quality skating to boost his teams. After a tough summer training regimen, the 18-year-old prospect has opening night roster goals in New Jersey.
New-look offense could spark Phillipsburg football
Has Phillipsburg football gone over to the Dark Side?. The Stateliners have historically been the most direct team possible when they have the ball: two running backs, sometimes two tight ends, grinding yards out and defenses down with bruising physical pounding up front.
For longtime Rutgers coach, getting fired can’t tarnish the ‘magic show’ | Politi
John McNulty hasn’t been in Boston for long, but the folks up there are well aware of his history. They know he was fired just four games into the 2019 season at Rutgers, a bitter end to a second stint in Piscataway. They know his new team, Boston College, will host his old one this weekend in a game that feels like it should count more than just once in the win-loss column.
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 4 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
A glance at N.J. entertainment this weekend (Sept. 2-5)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
How to watch Serena and Venus Williams at U.S. Open | Time, TV, channel for match vs. Lucie Hradecka, Linda Noskova
Serena Williams’ retirement tour continues –– this time, with her sister Venus. Williams’ final career tournament, the 2022 US Open, a grand slam tennis tournament which features some of the greatest tennis players in the world, continues on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 (9/1/22) with the first round of the doubles competition at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Giants WR tells court: ‘You can’t bribe me with 7,000 bucks’
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is at the center of a game-changing lawsuit that alleges his current agent lied to the court about stealing him from his former agent, says he’s insulted that someone would think he could be poached for several thousand dollars. “You can’t bribe me...
Comcast Xfinity still won’t carry MSG Network during 2022-23 NHL season: How Devils, Rangers, Islanders fans in N.J. can watch their favorite team
The MSG and Comcast Xfinity saga continues. An MSG Network representative told NJ Advance Media Thursday that Comcast Xfinity will still not carry MSG in the upcoming NHL and NBA seasons. Comcast dropped MSG Networks –– which carries Devils, Rangers, Knicks, Red Bulls and Islanders games –– when its carriage agreement expired last October.
WATCH: This is how you show a N.J. newbie around the Jersey Shore
How often do you get to show someone around the Jersey Shore for the first time? Being born and raised in New Jersey, I don’t think I’ve ever introduced someone to my favorite thing about my state - The Shore. Our beaches and boardwalks have been the backdrops to many of my favorite memories. I learned to walk on the beach in Sea Bright, took family vacations on Long Beach Island and got married in Point Pleasant.
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Sept. 2-8)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Mike Tyson to debut his bitten-ear-shaped edibles at 3 N.J. legal weed shops over Labor Day weekend
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Legendary boxer-turned-cannabis mogul Mike Tyson is visiting three New Jersey legal dispensaries this weekend to promote the...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
JJ is bullying Amy DeGise; LSP rec plan would be great for Jersey City athletes; Bayonne wrong to limit cannabis sales to periphery | Letters
I have been a loyal subscriber to The Jersey Journal for 60 years. My delivery person, Jose, is the best in the business. Rain, sleet or snow, I can always find the paper on my porch.
