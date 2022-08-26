ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor Township, NJ

NJ.com

Preseason boys soccer Top 20: Familiar faces, but the season is wide open

With boys soccer officially returning next Thursday, Sept. 8, Seton Hall Prep remains in the same place it ended the 2021 season - in the No. 1 spot. Despite the fact that the top teams appear familiar, some new faces that are lower on this list return a significant amount of talent from last year as opposed to other programs. These teams will hope to make some noise in the county and state tournaments this season and change the landscape of N.J. boys soccer moving forward.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1

Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson County high school football team-by-team previews

2021 record: 4-5 Division: Super Football Conference Patriot Red. Key Players: Adam Brash, Sr., TE/LB; Bryson Cabiness, Sr., DE; Mekhi Casseus, So., RB; Michael Figueroa, Sr., LB; Tyrell Hardy, Jr., G/DE; Peter Helal, Sr., C/DT; Devin Herring, Sr., WR/CB; Giancarlo Nieves, Sr., QB; Samir O’Neill, Jr., CB; Elija Ortiz, Jr., T/DE; Justin Perry, Jr., G/DT; Brian Pipher, Sr., WR; Rocky Rodriguez, Jr., RB/LB; Jeremy Rogalski, Jr., T/DE; Julius Velasquez, Jr., LB.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

10 things to know about Devils first round pick Simon Nemec before the 2022-23 NHL season

Fans were shocked when the Devils chose Slovak defenseman Simon Nemec in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. They saw long-projected top prize Shane Wright still on the board, and thought management should snag him at No. 2. But with the selection, New Jersey got their highly coveted prospect. Nemec uses quickness, mobility and quality skating to boost his teams. After a tough summer training regimen, the 18-year-old prospect has opening night roster goals in New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

New-look offense could spark Phillipsburg football

Has Phillipsburg football gone over to the Dark Side?. The Stateliners have historically been the most direct team possible when they have the ball: two running backs, sometimes two tight ends, grinding yards out and defenses down with bruising physical pounding up front.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

For longtime Rutgers coach, getting fired can’t tarnish the ‘magic show’ | Politi

John McNulty hasn’t been in Boston for long, but the folks up there are well aware of his history. They know he was fired just four games into the 2019 season at Rutgers, a bitter end to a second stint in Piscataway. They know his new team, Boston College, will host his old one this weekend in a game that feels like it should count more than just once in the win-loss column.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 4 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
FOOTBALL
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

How to watch Serena and Venus Williams at U.S. Open | Time, TV, channel for match vs. Lucie Hradecka, Linda Noskova

Serena Williams’ retirement tour continues –– this time, with her sister Venus. Williams’ final career tournament, the 2022 US Open, a grand slam tennis tournament which features some of the greatest tennis players in the world, continues on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 (9/1/22) with the first round of the doubles competition at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Comcast Xfinity still won’t carry MSG Network during 2022-23 NHL season: How Devils, Rangers, Islanders fans in N.J. can watch their favorite team

The MSG and Comcast Xfinity saga continues. An MSG Network representative told NJ Advance Media Thursday that Comcast Xfinity will still not carry MSG in the upcoming NHL and NBA seasons. Comcast dropped MSG Networks –– which carries Devils, Rangers, Knicks, Red Bulls and Islanders games –– when its carriage agreement expired last October.
ELMONT, NY
NJ.com

WATCH: This is how you show a N.J. newbie around the Jersey Shore

How often do you get to show someone around the Jersey Shore for the first time? Being born and raised in New Jersey, I don’t think I’ve ever introduced someone to my favorite thing about my state - The Shore. Our beaches and boardwalks have been the backdrops to many of my favorite memories. I learned to walk on the beach in Sea Bright, took family vacations on Long Beach Island and got married in Point Pleasant.
NJ.com

NJ.com

