WSAZ
Dingess Elementary heads back to school following mold cleanup
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new school year is now underway for almost all students in Mingo County. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students at Dingess Elementary headed back to the classroom Wednesday. However, before students could step off the bus and embrace their teachers, the district first had to deal...
WSAZ
Flashcards with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flashcards are a great study tool for students in any stage of learning. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for studying with flashcards.
WSAZ
Boyd County students head back to school
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Catlettsburg Elementary students headed back to school Wednesday morning. A new year brings new faces, including a new principal -- Jana Osborne. “First day for everybody,” Osborne said. “Everybody’s lost but so am I, but we’re all gonna make it!”. Osborne came...
WSAZ
Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
WSAZ
Marshall University launches Master of Social Work program completely online
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is giving a chance for those in the social work field to further their education, without the trip to the classroom. Peggy J. Proudfoot-Harman and Shikeal Harris with Marshall University stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can enroll.
Many factors add difficulty to filling West Virginia teaching and support staff positions
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said getting people to pick teaching as a profession can be difficult.
wchstv.com
Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
WSAZ
Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile died Wednesday evening during an accident along I-79 near Amma, West Virginia. According to West Virginia State Police, the driver of the vehicle, traveling south, collided with the rear driver’s side of a flatbed commercial truck when attempting to navigate a right curve.
UPDATE: Road to Huntington High reopens after utility pole fire
UPDATE: (1:13 P.M. Aug. 30, 2022): Crews have extinguished a fire at a utility pole near Huntington High School. Officials were initially concerned the pole may fall, but say it remains standing. The pole will be replaced this afternoon after 4 p.m. Officials say there will be flaggers at the scene. According to Cabell County […]
Bluefield Middle to dismiss early today
BUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County Public Schools announced that Bluefield Middle School will be let out early today, August 29, 2022. According to a Facebook post from Mercer County Public Schools, Bluefield Middle School will dismiss early today. The school will dismiss entirely at noon due to a main line water break. This announcement […]
Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
WSAZ
Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
WSAZ
Crash near Huntington Mall exit affects I-64 West traffic
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 64 West near the Huntington Mall exit. A semi truck has crashed in the right lane of the interstate, Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. He said that lane has been closed as a result.
Ex-Ohio schools chief charged with kidnapping 2 kids in WVa
HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A former Ohio schools superintendent has been charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle with money, police said. William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping after his arrest last week, Huntington police said in a statement.
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
Bridge Day is officially on for 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
WSAZ
One lane of I-64 West reopens after accident involving two tractor-trailers
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane of I-64 has reopened following an accident that covered the interstate with coal Wednesday afternoon. According to dispatchers, two tractor-trailers collided near mile marker 51 blocking all westbound lanes and backing up traffic. Dispatchers say one semi was hauling coal and spilled...
WVU Medicine opens new pediatric specialty center in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mercer County is now home to the first children’s Specialty clinic in Southern West Virginia. Members of Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of their brand new WVU Medicine Children’s Telemedicine and Specialty Clinic located at the Mercer Medical Group Primary Care building. After the ribbon cutting, refreshments were available […]
WSAZ
I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire
KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
Metro News
Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
