WSAZ
Crash near Huntington Mall exit affects I-64 West traffic
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 64 West near the Huntington Mall exit. A semi truck has crashed in the right lane of the interstate, Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. He said that lane has been closed as a result.
WSAZ
Marshall University launches Master of Social Work program completely online
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is giving a chance for those in the social work field to further their education, without the trip to the classroom. Peggy J. Proudfoot-Harman and Shikeal Harris with Marshall University stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can enroll.
WSAZ
Body found in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police say a body was found by a fisherman in the Ohio River. According to police reports, the body was found Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. around 15th Street and Commerce Avenue. Police believe the body had only been in the river a couple of...
WSAZ
Charleston, Kanawha County to host listening sessions on Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission is hoping to receive community feedback about the proposed Capital Sports Center during three listening sessions. The City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission announced plans to establish the Capital Sports Center on August 24, 2022....
WSAZ
Flashcards with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flashcards are a great study tool for students in any stage of learning. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for studying with flashcards.
WSAZ
Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
WSAZ
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane in a construction zone along I-64 is closed Thursday as road crews assess damage to a barrier wall after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit. The incident occurred at about 8...
WSAZ
Kane Brown brings tour to Mountain Health Arena
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country singer Kane Brown is bringing his ‘Drunk of Dreaming Tour’ to the region. Brown will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on March 25. The concert will kick off at 7:00 p.m. with special guests Dustin Lynch and LOCASH. General admission...
WSAZ
Super Sunday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -River Days “Super Sunday”. There is a tradition in Portsmouth Ohio known as “Super Sunday”. It’s where the miss contestants for all the pageants leading up to River Days gather to rehearse their roles come competition night. Imagine 80 of the county’s cutest girls (ages 9 months to 5 years), brightest (ages 6-12) and most driven young ladies (ages 13-17) coming together to kick start a week of fun. It’s all part if the biggest celebration of the year in P-town. Tony was on hand this informally fun day as he previews what’s the come.
WSAZ
Service arrangements for CPD K-9 killed in the line of duty announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Charleston Police K9 officer killed in the line of duty on Aug. 27 will be laid to rest Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. K-9 Axel gave his life saving his partner, Ptl. Clendenin, and Ptl. Childress as they struggled with...
WSAZ
City to fund million dollar paving project
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Whether you’re driving or walking along neighborhood routes, there is usually a crack, bump, or pothole neighbors have to look out for. “What we’re most worried about is flat tires,” Chase Stevens said. One of those streets neighbors like Stevens has to keep...
WSAZ
I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire
KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
WSAZ
Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile died Wednesday evening during an accident along I-79 near Amma, West Virginia. According to West Virginia State Police, the driver of the vehicle, traveling south, collided with the rear driver’s side of a flatbed commercial truck when attempting to navigate a right curve.
WSAZ
Woman dead in Charleston shooting; man arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The names of the victim and the suspect in a deadly shooting have been released by Charleston Police. Nancy Belcher, 72, was shot “multiple times” Tuesday afternoon, police say, and was found on her front porch. She was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.
WSAZ
Dingess Elementary heads back to school following mold cleanup
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new school year is now underway for almost all students in Mingo County. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students at Dingess Elementary headed back to the classroom Wednesday. However, before students could step off the bus and embrace their teachers, the district first had to deal...
WSAZ
Gov. Beshear announces millions in grants, high-speed fiber internet
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday made a few stops in eastern Kentucky, announcing grants and high-speed fiber internet. His first stop was at the Lawrence County Community Center where more than $2.4 million in grants were awarded focusing on improving safety for the people in the county.
WSAZ
Boyd County students head back to school
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Catlettsburg Elementary students headed back to school Wednesday morning. A new year brings new faces, including a new principal -- Jana Osborne. “First day for everybody,” Osborne said. “Everybody’s lost but so am I, but we’re all gonna make it!”. Osborne came...
WSAZ
Gov. Jim Justice unveils manufacturing facility for electric school buses
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An electric vehicle manufacturer is trying to clean up Charleston’s air with a new faculty to build zero-emission, electric battery-powered buses. The company is called GreenPower, and their officials are excited to bring this technology to the Mountain State. “The state seems to really...
WSAZ
Sheriff talks about operation to catch online predators
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the weekend, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office led a sting called Operation Soteria. The goal was to catch online predators looking to meet with minors for sexual activity. Destiny Handley is a mom of two boys. She said it’s very scary to think someone...
WSAZ
One lane of I-64 West reopens after accident involving two tractor-trailers
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane of I-64 has reopened following an accident that covered the interstate with coal Wednesday afternoon. According to dispatchers, two tractor-trailers collided near mile marker 51 blocking all westbound lanes and backing up traffic. Dispatchers say one semi was hauling coal and spilled...
