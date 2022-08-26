ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Paducah, KY

kbsi23.com

KSP investigating bank robbery in Hazel, KY

HAZEL, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery at The Murray Bank in Hazel. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The suspect was last seen traveling southbound toward Tennessee, according to KSP.
HAZEL, KY
KFVS12

2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
MAYFIELD, KY
14news.com

KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Princeton man racks up new charges in Lyon County

A Princeton man wanted for failure to appear was arrested on new charges in Lyon County last week. Lyon County deputies visited a home on KY 778 with Probation and Parole Officers, where 43-year-old Jonathan L. Hubbard was taken into custody. Deputies said a search of his person uncovered illegal...
LYON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

West Frankfort police searching for vandals

MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Slow-moving superload traveling eastbound on I24 Friday morning

PADUCAH — Another superload will move down Interstate 24 Friday morning, heading eastward through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the superload will leave from Eddyville Riverport at about 7 a.m. on Friday, September 2. The cabinet says the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.

A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
CADIZ, KY
KFVS12

Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Report of drug activity results in Mayfield man's arrest

A report of drug activity turned into an arrest for a Mayfield man on Tuesday. Graves County Sheriff's detectives had a location under surveillance and saw a vehicle driven carelessly pull up to the residence. The driver went inside briefly before leaving again. Detectives said they witnessed traffic violations and...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Author of threatening letter found in Marion High School restroom identified

MARION, IL — A threatening letter was found in a restroom at Marion High School on Tuesday, and the Marion Police Department says the author of the letter has been identified. The department says they discovered the author's identity after an investigation, and the incident has been resolved. According...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

New home built for Marshall Co., Ky. tornado survivor revealed

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A new home for a tornado victim in western Kentucky was dedicated on Tuesday, August 30. God’s Pit Crew staff and volunteers revealed the home in Benton. It was one of three homes built in three locations for tornado victims who lost everything on December 10.
BENTON, KY
WBBJ

2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Fire Victim Passes Away From Injuries

Buchanan, Tenn.–A woman who was injured in a fire on Bull Durham Road two nights ago has passed away. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said the TBI and his department, with assistance from the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department, is investigating the fire, which occurred at a camper on Bull Durham Road the night of August 29.
HENRY COUNTY, TN

