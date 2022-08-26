Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
KSP investigating bank robbery in Hazel, KY
HAZEL, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery at The Murray Bank in Hazel. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The suspect was last seen traveling southbound toward Tennessee, according to KSP.
KFVS12
2 juveniles arrested in connection with Mayfield burglary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a business burglary. According to Mayfield police, they responded to a business on West Broadway for an alarm and a report that there were two people going in the front window. When they arrived, they said the front window was broken.
Deadly camper fire under investigation in Henry County
The TBI and Henry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a camper fire that left a woman dead in Springville.
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Princeton man racks up new charges in Lyon County
A Princeton man wanted for failure to appear was arrested on new charges in Lyon County last week. Lyon County deputies visited a home on KY 778 with Probation and Parole Officers, where 43-year-old Jonathan L. Hubbard was taken into custody. Deputies said a search of his person uncovered illegal...
KFVS12
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Slow-moving superload traveling eastbound on I24 Friday morning
PADUCAH — Another superload will move down Interstate 24 Friday morning, heading eastward through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the superload will leave from Eddyville Riverport at about 7 a.m. on Friday, September 2. The cabinet says the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash involving deputy cruiser in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Cadiz, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a vehicle chase that resulted in a crash on U.S. 641 North. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull over 61-year-old Charles Sikes...
KFVS12
Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
KFVS12
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m. James Mills, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney...
whopam.com
Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.
A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
KFVS12
Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.
kbsi23.com
Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
westkentuckystar.com
Report of drug activity results in Mayfield man's arrest
A report of drug activity turned into an arrest for a Mayfield man on Tuesday. Graves County Sheriff's detectives had a location under surveillance and saw a vehicle driven carelessly pull up to the residence. The driver went inside briefly before leaving again. Detectives said they witnessed traffic violations and...
kbsi23.com
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...
wpsdlocal6.com
Author of threatening letter found in Marion High School restroom identified
MARION, IL — A threatening letter was found in a restroom at Marion High School on Tuesday, and the Marion Police Department says the author of the letter has been identified. The department says they discovered the author's identity after an investigation, and the incident has been resolved. According...
KFVS12
New home built for Marshall Co., Ky. tornado survivor revealed
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A new home for a tornado victim in western Kentucky was dedicated on Tuesday, August 30. God’s Pit Crew staff and volunteers revealed the home in Benton. It was one of three homes built in three locations for tornado victims who lost everything on December 10.
WBBJ
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in November
Deceased Victims of the Heath High School Shooter(Photo: WPSD Local) Before there was Columbine, there was Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky. On December 1, 1997, fourteen-year-old Michael Adam Carneal brought a Ruger MK II .22 caliber pistol to school and fired at schoolmates, killing three and injuring five more.
radionwtn.com
Fire Victim Passes Away From Injuries
Buchanan, Tenn.–A woman who was injured in a fire on Bull Durham Road two nights ago has passed away. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said the TBI and his department, with assistance from the Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department, is investigating the fire, which occurred at a camper on Bull Durham Road the night of August 29.
