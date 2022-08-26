ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can receive help voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge says Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots, despite a state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued an order Wednesday saying that voters who have difficulty returning their own...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers urging them to overturn President Joe Biden's win in 2020 in the tightly contested state. Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas also had sent identical messages to more than two...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Doctor works to help struggling veterans with mental health

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Data shows our nation's veterans are at a higher risk for suicide compared to the general population. But, these tragedies can be preventable, and there is hope. Dr. Lisa Kearney is the Executive Director of the Veterans Crisis Line for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
CBS 58

Wisconsinites could pay state taxes on student debt forgiveness

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The $10,000-$20,000 of student debt relief announced by the Biden administration may come with a caveat in six different states, according to some tax policy experts. Wisconsin could be one of those states. The American Rescue Plan Act made it so people wouldn't pay federal income...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Ag Kaul#Cbs#Republicans#West Grove Clinic#The Wisconsin Dept
CBS 58

Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months. Officials say the highly pathogenic disease was detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota's Meeker County after the farm reported an increase in mortality last weekend. Tests...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto to tell us what makes Brookfield such a special place to call home.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee man sentenced to 8 years for fatal West Allis hit-and-run

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 54-year-old Milwaukee man will spend eight years in prison after a deadly hit-and-run in West Allis. Twenty-year-old Donniesha Harris was killed in January of this year. She was hit after getting off a bus near 108th and Morgan. Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Two Fond du Lac residents arrested on drug-related charges, bail jumping

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop. According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy