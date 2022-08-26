Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can receive help voting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge says Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots, despite a state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson issued an order Wednesday saying that voters who have difficulty returning their own...
CBS 58
Following FDA decision on over-the-counter hearing aids, UWM professor aims to make own contribution
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A UW-Milwaukee professor hopes to make a difference with a hearing aid device following the Food and Drug Administration's announcement to make over-the-counter hearing aids available later this year. The FDA made the decision on the rule in early Aug. after a law to allow over-the-counter...
CBS 58
Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers urging them to overturn President Joe Biden's win in 2020 in the tightly contested state. Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas also had sent identical messages to more than two...
CBS 58
Wisconsin Elections Commission requests $1.3M to meet growing demands, boost confidence in elections
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- To meet growing demands and boost confidence in elections, members on the state Elections Commission are asking lawmakers for more money in the next budget to revamp their agency, which has been the center of criticism by Republican lawmakers since the 2020 election. The bipartisan...
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
CBS 58
Doctor works to help struggling veterans with mental health
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Data shows our nation's veterans are at a higher risk for suicide compared to the general population. But, these tragedies can be preventable, and there is hope. Dr. Lisa Kearney is the Executive Director of the Veterans Crisis Line for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
CBS 58
'We have to hold people to justice': Clergy abuse victim opens up; AG Kaul shares what the state is doing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As a number of protesters gathered outside of Rembert Weakland's funeral, who was archbishop of Milwaukee from 1977 to 2002 after a sexual abuse scandal, a survivor of clergy abuse is speaking up and his concern with the statewide Clergy and Faith Leaders Abuse initiative. "We...
CBS 58
DPI orders Burlington Area School District employees to undergo anti-racism training
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) ordered the Burlington Area School District (BASD) to undergo non-discrimination, anti-harassment and anti-racism policy training. This order comes as DPI concluded that the district failed to follow the requirements of its own discrimination policy, according to a decision...
CBS 58
Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin contest highlights state's manufacturing and commerce
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is teaming up with Johnson Financial Group this year to host the "Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin" contest. Nick Novak is the vice president of communications and marketing at Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. He joined CBS 58 on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to...
CBS 58
Wisconsinites could pay state taxes on student debt forgiveness
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The $10,000-$20,000 of student debt relief announced by the Biden administration may come with a caveat in six different states, according to some tax policy experts. Wisconsin could be one of those states. The American Rescue Plan Act made it so people wouldn't pay federal income...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
CBS 58
At town hall discussion, Mt. Pleasant explores what's next after Foxconn promises fall way short
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Community members in Mt. Pleasant are still calling for answers on the Foxconn project, more than five years after an agreement was reached to bring billions of dollars and tens of thousands of jobs to Southeastern Wisconsin. Wednesday night, on Aug. 31, a community...
CBS 58
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months. Officials say the highly pathogenic disease was detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota's Meeker County after the farm reported an increase in mortality last weekend. Tests...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Brookfield on Thursday, Sept. 1, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto to tell us what makes Brookfield such a special place to call home.
wearegreenbay.com
Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,474 (64.7%)...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man sentenced to 8 years for fatal West Allis hit-and-run
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 54-year-old Milwaukee man will spend eight years in prison after a deadly hit-and-run in West Allis. Twenty-year-old Donniesha Harris was killed in January of this year. She was hit after getting off a bus near 108th and Morgan. Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez was...
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find 1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in a...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Fond du Lac residents arrested on drug-related charges, bail jumping
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop. According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.
CBS 58
Senior Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo: Seniors get in free Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who says the zoo is just for kids? Wednesday, Aug.31 is a senior celebration at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All seniors, ages 55 and up, are invited to enjoy a day of free fun!. In honor of the senior celebration, seniors will get into the zoo...
