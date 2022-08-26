ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Report say this is the best place to eat Filipino food in Texas

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Euxv7_0hWwdldo00

DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s one thing to know about North Texas; it’s that there is so much to eat here, including great Filipino food.

Food that is so great that one North Texas Filipino food spot was named the Best Filipino Food in Texa s by Food&Wine.com; Ulam Dallas.

“In Dallas, chef Anna Swan of Ulam Dallas does a monthly pop-up featuring her favorite dish, Tipsy Pancit. Pancits are meant to be quick and easy, but Tipsy Pancit starts at least three days prior, when she starts curing yolks in patis controlling the amorphous blob into something else entirely in flavor and texture. She grates this over dehydrated chicken adobo floss, wilted kale, carrot ribbons, fresh pea shoots, atchara pickles, scallions and two kinds of noodles. Her pancit is a symbolic tour de force,” as the article states.

To see the best Filipino food places in each state, visit Food&Wine.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
