Cody, WY

Lady Warrior Volleyball Opens Season In Cody At The Border Wars

With the 2022-2023 Wyoming High School Sports season underway the Lady Warriors will have their first contest Friday in Cody at Wyoming, Montana, and South Dakota Border Wars. The Lady Warriors will compete in four matches over two days against teams from Montana and South Dakota. Six Montana teams: Billings...
Car Crashes into Elite Nails and Spa Destroying Door

A vehicle drove into the doors of Elite Nails and Spa this afternoon, a nail salon business in Cody located on Yellowstone Ave. “We were all sitting here and a lady had an appointment to get her nails done at noon, and uh, she accidentally hit the gas instead of the breaks,” manager Tiffany Vu says.
Despite Troubling National Trends, Park County School District #6 Has Been Fortunate, Superintendent Orndorff Says

Despite troubling national trends in education where thousands of teacher vacancies pose immense challenges for school districts, students, families, and administrators, Park County School District #6 has been fortunate, Superintendent Vernon Orndorff says. According to USA Today, “300,000” teachers left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022, creating a...
SYP: Matt Hall, Mayor of Cody

Matt Hall, the mayor of Cody, spoke about how summer tourism is going this season, his thoughts on the temporary crosswalk on Bighorn Avenue and what we can expect from the Citizen’s Academy that the City has each year.
Luke Bell, Country Singer, Has Died After Being Reported Missing

Country music singer Luke Bell was found dead on Monday. He was 32. Bell was reported missing on Aug. 20 in Tucson, Arizona, and was found not far from where he disappeared, his close friend Matt Kinman told Saving Country Music. His cause of death is pending an autopsy. Bell...
House District 24 Recount Confirms Newsome’s Victory Over Webber

A recount of the House District 24 race was held this morning in the Park County Elections Office in what was an extremely close contest between incumbent Sandy Newsome and Nina Webber. During Park County’s recent primary elections this August, no ballots were rejected or unreadable, according to First Deputy Park County Clerk Hans Odde and Elections Deputy Katie Johnson.
Former Cody Bronc FB QB Hunter Hays Shows Grit in ISU Loss

Not only are High School sports underway but many college football teams to to the field for the first time last weekend for Week 0. One of the teams that was in action was the Idaho State Bengals. While the Bengals would fall to UNLV in their opener, 52-21, one of the bright spots of the game was former Cody Bronc Football player Hunter Hays.
Man Dead Following Shootout With Sheriff’s Deputy In Cody

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man with an active warrant is dead following a shootout with a Park County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, a man gave chase when a sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop. When the...
