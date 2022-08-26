Not only are High School sports underway but many college football teams to to the field for the first time last weekend for Week 0. One of the teams that was in action was the Idaho State Bengals. While the Bengals would fall to UNLV in their opener, 52-21, one of the bright spots of the game was former Cody Bronc Football player Hunter Hays.

CODY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO