Farragut nursing home lost certification, residents to be removed
A Farragut nursing home has lost its certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) meaning residents will have to find a new home.
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
‘Drugs don’t love you at all’: People on the road to recovery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drug overdoses continue to be a big concern for many in Knoxville. In just this month alone, District Attorney Charme Allen suspects 32 people have died from drug overdoses. So far, it’s estimated that 300 people have died this year from overdosing. First responders say...
Opioids: What happens in the body
The national statistics of opioid involvement in drug-related deaths, as well as the wide spread usage of synthetic opioids, can cause questions of why the drug is used. Although much of the problem on the societal level can be attributed to many sources, a look at how the body interacts with the drug may answer some questions about why it is used.
CEO hopes to reopen Knoxville S&S Cafeteria after COVID, inflation-related closure
The S&S Cafeteria on Kingston Pike in Knoxville closed on August 31 after being open for 47 years. However, leaders tell us there may be hope for the restaurant in the future.
Deadly virus found in kittens at a Morristown shelter
Several kittens at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia.
Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population
For three years, many of Knoxville’s homeless population has used the underpass and sections of Broadway for shelter. Because of that, the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission (KARM) is warning drivers to be extra cautious when driving through the area.
Extra time for Jacksboro residents after rent raises by 60 percent
Janie Osborne and Miss Mae were given 30 days to move or sign a new lease at the substantial increase. The women have been given extra time to look for a new apartment. Their apartment manager sent them a letter days after Don Dare's report on August 16.
Pilot remembered for his love of flying
Pilot Jimmy Cole is remembered by the Campbell County community for his love of flying after a fatal plane crash. California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat …. UT Cheer Team on GMT ahead of Vols season opener …. Community unites to fight drug abuse. Brent Smith says getting key to...
JFG Coffee Roasting Facility
JFG Coffee was formed in Morristown in 1882. It would move to Knoxville in 1926. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘Inventing …. DNA used to identity missing girl’s remains in...
Search for Knoxville man last seen in March ongoing
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help from the public as investigators search for a man who has been missing since late March.
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
A nearly 40-year-old cold case has cropped up new information after the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification positively identified the skeletal remains of a young female found in Campbell County, Tenn. whom investigators over the years had known as "Baby Girl."
How orange became the University of Tennessee’s official color
UT fans frequently sport a bright color of orange, whether it be to a game or the grocery store, but why did the university choose that shade?
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
UPDATE: Florida man found safe after being reported missing in Knoxville
Money Talks: State of the East TN housing market
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Home sales are slowing just a bit in the East Tennessee area, according to certified housing and economics expert Hancen Sale, but the occupancy rate of rental housing remains high. In this week’s Money Talks, Sale discussed the current state of the East Tennessee housing...
South Doyle alumnus, Shinedown lead singer gets key to Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lead singer of the rock band Shinedown received a key to Knox County during a recent show in Knoxville. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs presented Brent Smith with the key during their show at Thompson-Boling Arena. It was a bit of a homecoming for the class of ’96 South Doyle […]
Completed $17M Knoxville Broadway Viaduct sparks excitement, concerns
After three years of work and millions of dollars later, Knoxville drivers will once again be able use the Broadway Viaduct, starting Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Alcoa student cited after ‘prank phone call’ threat
A female student of Alcoa school has been cited following a prank phone call threat was made on Tuesday, according to the Alcoa Police Department.
Wilderness of the Smokies to add new water coaster, rooftop pool in $40-million expansion
Tennessee's largest indoor waterpark has announced plans for a $40-million expansion, the largest in the 15-year history of the Wilderness of the Smokies.
