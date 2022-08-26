ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Opioids: What happens in the body

The national statistics of opioid involvement in drug-related deaths, as well as the wide spread usage of synthetic opioids, can cause questions of why the drug is used. Although much of the problem on the societal level can be attributed to many sources, a look at how the body interacts with the drug may answer some questions about why it is used.
Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population

For three years, many of Knoxville’s homeless population has used the underpass and sections of Broadway for shelter. Because of that, the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission (KARM) is warning drivers to be extra cautious when driving through the area.
Pilot remembered for his love of flying

Pilot Jimmy Cole is remembered by the Campbell County community for his love of flying after a fatal plane crash. California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat …. UT Cheer Team on GMT ahead of Vols season opener …. Community unites to fight drug abuse. Brent Smith says getting key to...
JFG Coffee Roasting Facility

JFG Coffee was formed in Morristown in 1882. It would move to Knoxville in 1926. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘Inventing …. DNA used to identity missing girl’s remains in...
Money Talks: State of the East TN housing market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Home sales are slowing just a bit in the East Tennessee area, according to certified housing and economics expert Hancen Sale, but the occupancy rate of rental housing remains high. In this week’s Money Talks, Sale discussed the current state of the East Tennessee housing...
South Doyle alumnus, Shinedown lead singer gets key to Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lead singer of the rock band Shinedown received a key to Knox County during a recent show in Knoxville. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs presented Brent Smith with the key during their show at Thompson-Boling Arena. It was a bit of a homecoming for the class of ’96 South Doyle […]
