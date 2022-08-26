ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These are the most popular dog breeds in Texas, report says

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 6 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day and if you own a dog, today is the perfect day to give them an extra treat.

Every dog and dog breed is beautiful and deserving of love; however, some people are more drawn to some dog breeds than others.

A new report from Hepper.com looks at the five most popular dog breeds in Texas. Does yours make the list?

“Texas may not be the leading state for the number of pet owners, but they aren’t the lowest either. Texas ranks 28th in pet ownership in the US. Of the 58.2% of pet-owning households in the state, 47% of those households own dogs,” the report states.

For their full report, visit Hepper.com .

Blue Lacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497ffO_0hWwdeSj00
Blue Nose Lacy dog and a blind Cocker Spaniel standing on a mountain with the National Grand Canyon in the background with a vivid blue sky.

Golden Retriever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUPso_0hWwdeSj00
Loyal Golden Retriever Dog Sitting on a Green Backyard Lawn, Looks at Camera. Top Quality Dog Breed Pedigree Specimen Shows it’s Smartness, Cuteness, and Noble Beauty. Colorful Portrait Shot

French Bulldog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqEEX_0hWwdeSj00
Set of young puppy french bulldog playing and activity around the house both indoor and outdoor

Labrador Retriever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltIQW_0hWwdeSj00
Smiling labrador dog playing in the public park

Yorkshire Terrier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtWtk_0hWwdeSj00
Yorkshire Terrier Dog on the green grass
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

Related
CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Sports
KDAF

DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

How to find the right Texas daycare for your family

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For parents, safe child care is a top priority — especially as rates among daycares continue to rise, and a tool on the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services website gives Texans a more transparent view into child care centers before signing up or joining a waitlist.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeds#Dog Day#Pet Owner#Hepper Com#The National Grand Canyon#Green Backyard Lawn#Cuteness#French#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
kurv.com

Dallas Woman Busted In Illinois With 83 Pounds Of Pot

A Dallas woman is under arrest in Illinois after police reportedly found 83-pounds of pot in her car. Caseyville police officers pulled over Randi Booker for a routine traffic stop on Tuesday of last week. While searching her car, they found bags of cannabis stacked inside the trunk. Booker is...
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy