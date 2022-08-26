These are the most popular dog breeds in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day and if you own a dog, today is the perfect day to give them an extra treat.
Every dog and dog breed is beautiful and deserving of love; however, some people are more drawn to some dog breeds than others.
A new report from Hepper.com looks at the five most popular dog breeds in Texas. Does yours make the list?
“Texas may not be the leading state for the number of pet owners, but they aren’t the lowest either. Texas ranks 28th in pet ownership in the US. Of the 58.2% of pet-owning households in the state, 47% of those households own dogs,” the report states.
For their full report, visit Hepper.com .
Blue Lacy
Golden Retriever
French Bulldog
Labrador Retriever
Yorkshire TerrierCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.
Comments / 1