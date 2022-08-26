ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

McFarland woman who was missing for nearly two weeks found safe

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Police said a McFarland woman who hadn’t been seen in roughly two weeks was found safe Saturday.

Officials said family members last saw Julie Spink, 60, at her home in McFarland two weeks ago. Spink left her phone at home and has not been heard from since, which officials said is unlike her.

On Saturday, just after 8:20 a.m., officials said that she was found safe and her family was notified.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

