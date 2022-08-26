Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To Former CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot
A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for primary entertainment, but could become the festival’s permanent destination. City of Cadiz officials have since purchased this lot in hopes of development, and now it’s getting its first true test.
whopam.com
Summer Salute brings in a record crowd for two-day event
Records were set in Hopkinsville this weekend, as the Summer Salute drew in roughly 31,000 people throughout the two-day event. It was only beat out by the weekend of the eclipse in 2017 at 33,000, which was a three-day event, and Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says they were thrilled at the success of this year’s festival, where people were able to enjoy live music, carnival rides, food and more.
clarksvillenow.com
Dogs and people share day of fun at Barks & Brews | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – You could say Clarksville went to the dogs, but in a good way, on Sunday as hundreds of people and their canine family enjoyed Barks & Brews at Goobs Small Business Warehouse on Needmore Road. Co-hosts of the event were The Elite with Sweet...
clarksvillenow.com
The Warehouse coming back in new location by 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center will make a return in a new location, possibly by December. The doors to The Warehouse were shut on McClure Street on Aug. 7 after it was announced that the property owner, Robert Roylance, decided to sell the property for residential zoning. It was at this time that longtime owner and operator, Mike Souza, decided to sell the business to Eric Elliott.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Farmers Market Moving To Temporary Location
The Cadiz Farmers Market will be relocated for the remainder of the 2022 season due to the construction of the new farmer’s pavilion. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says the move will be effective Wednesday, August 31. Johnson says the Farmers Market will share the space with the Cadiz...
clarksvillenow.com
Leadership Clarksville announces Class of 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Leadership Clarksville has announced its Class of 2023. With its 35th class, the Leadership Clarksville program continues its tradition of education, inclusion and development. By providing proven community leaders an opportunity to see deep into many aspects of life in Clarksville and Montgomery County, the program seeks to draw our residents closer while continuing to recognize its potential for growth.
whvoradio.com
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
wkms.org
bell hooks mural dedicated in downtown Hopkinsville
In the days following feminist author bell hooks’ death on Dec. 15, 2021, at her home in Berea, news outlets across the United States and overseas carried reports of her passing. Every one of those stories noted that bell hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Ky. The...
wevv.com
Dunkin' Donuts location coming to Madisonville
A new Dunkin' Donuts location is headed for western Kentucky. Officials with the City of Madisonville, Kentucky, confirm to 44News that a Dunkin' Donuts location will be opening within the city. The new Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 221 S. Main Street. We're told the location will open sometime...
fox17.com
Kroger stores in Clarksville, Hopkinsville give 10% discount to military on Wednesdays
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Some Kroger stores in Tennessee will begin offering military members and their dependents 10% discounts on Wednesdays. The grocery store chain announced on Tuesday the discount will be offered at three stores in Clarksville and one in Hopkinsville. To get the discount on Wednesdays, military members and dependents will...
whopam.com
Another ‘superload’ to travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Friday morning
Another ‘superload’ will slow traffic Friday morning as it makes its way from Lyon County to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The 480-ton, 16-feet wide load will leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Man Recruited To Play Top Cop In Upcoming Feature-Film
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – That’s a wrap for the feature film “The Life of Me” starring Danielle Nicolet and Brian White, at least for the portions shot in Springfield Tennessee. The project created opportunities for Springfield residents and businesses but for one man it was the chance of a lifetime.
fortcampbell-courier.com
KC and the Sunshine Band headlining Hoptown Summer Salute Aug. 26-27
Soldiers and Families are invited to join the fun at the Sixth Annual Hoptown Summer Salute, a free two-day music festival scheduled for 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 26-27 at 200 E. 9th Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. KC and the Sunshine Band, known for chart-topping disco hits like “That’s the Way (I...
rewind943.com
Wanna Get scared? You can take a tour at Bell Witch Cave!
If you’re looking for something to do with a scary history, this is it! It’s at 430 Keysburg Rd, Adams, TN 37010, only a half an hour from Clarksville. You can take a tour for $12 for kids and $19 for adults Wednesday through Thursday. On the weekends it’s a bit more $15 for kids and $23 for adults. They have discounts of $2 for military during the week and $4 on the weekend. They are open for tours 10-6, last tour at 5. After next weekend they will only be open weekends through the end of October.
19-Year-Old Struck In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the officials, a pedestrian accident was reported on Wednesday evening. The officials stated that the accident took place at Preachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle.
clarksvillenow.com
O’Connor’s Irish Pub and Grill closes its doors after 15 years
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The popular Clarksville nightclub O’Connor’s Irish Pub has announced they have closed theirs doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, their last day of operation was Aug. 28. O’Connor’s, located at 1198 Tylertown Road, has been doing business in the community for...
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In East 21st Street Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 pm 53-year-old Derrick Baker was walking in the area when he was hit by a westbound car driven by 21-year-old Katlyn Orten of Pembroke at the intersection of Croft Street.
Clarksville residents react to new high school football spectator rules
Fans are encouraged to bring clear bags and leave their purses, bags and backpacks at home. There's also a new adult supervision rule.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Clarksville crash
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
wevv.com
Violent teens terrorize Madisonville neighborhood
The Madisonville Police Department has been made aware of a video that has been circulating Facebook. The video depicts a violent encounter amongst a group of juveniles in a local neighborhood. That neighborhood is the Elk Creek Mobile Home Community. The video which is circulating on Facebook, shows a group...
