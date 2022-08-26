Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened
The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.
ComicBook
Legendary Reportedly Moving On From Warner Bros. Deal, Paramount and Sony in the Mix
Legendary Entertainment is reportedly considering making a partnership with a new studio, after their most recent deal with Warner Bros. Discovery recently expired. On Monday, reports from The Ankler indicated that both Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures are in the mix to do a deal with the fan-favorite movie imprint, with Sony seemingly being eyed as the frontrunner. That being said, there's a chance that Legendary could remain at Warner Bros., as the studio reportedly has a new deal on the table. Legendary was previously partnered with Warner Bros. from 2005 to 2014, before returning to the partnership in 2020.
ComicBook
Netflix Confirms Major Time Jump for Manifest Final Season
This November, Manifest finally makes its long-awaited return to TV, but it comes with a significant time jump. The hit mystery series was cancelled by NBC after its third season and quickly became a streaming juggernaut for Netflix, leading the streaming service to pick it up for a 20-episode final season. The first 10 episodes of that final season arrive on November 10th, and they will begin two years after the Season 3 finale.
ComicBook
Netflix Blonde Star Ana de Armas Disagrees With NC-17 Rating
Ana de Armas disagrees with Blonde's NC-17 rating. The Netflix star spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the fervor surrounding the Marilyn Monroe biopic. In the conversation, the actress explained that she felt there were many projects that are more explicit than the movie they filmed. Most of those didn't get an NC-17 rating. Filmmaker Andrew Dominik had a unique vision for the story of the iconic actress. He would not be denied when chasing the dream of bringing it to audiences. Netflix was glad to help and the resulting controversy has helped raise the profile of this project considerably. Check out what she had to say about the situation down below.
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Former WWE Star's AEW Deal Reportedly Not Being Renewed
A former WWE star might be on the way out of AEW according to a new report, as Fightful Select is reporting that the reason Bobby Fish hasn't been on AEW TV in recent weeks is that his contract is coming up soon and the deal is not being renewed. Fish's most recent appearance on AEW TV was on the August 3rd episode of Dynamite, and his reported departure from the company is a bit surprising, seeing as during that episode he was involved in a betrayal angle alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, who all turned on the Young Bucks in what seemed like the start of a new feud.
WWE・
ComicBook
DC FanDome Canceled This Year, Says Warner Bros. Discovery
The virtual fan convention DC FanDome won't be taking place this year. Originally launched in 2020, DC FanDome was a virtual convention that covered DC content consisting of comics, TV shows, and movies, with stars and creators holding virtual panels to discuss their many projects. DC FanDome has also served as the first place fans could see trailers for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled this year's DC FanDome, according to Popverse. ComicBook.com can also confirm the latest update to DC FanDome.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Reveal Their D23 Announcement Hopes
This year's San Diego Comic-Con was the first in-person event since the global pandemic started nearly three years ago, and Marvel Studios gave its fans plenty of feast on. In addition to dating several known properties, Kevin Feige and company unveiled new projects like Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again. Fast forward a couple of months and D23 is already on our doorstep, with more reveals sure to take place.
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Lightyear’ Scores No. 3 Spot in Disney+ Opening Weekend, ‘The Sandman’ Debuts at No. 4
During the Aug. 1 – Aug. 7 viewing window, Disney’s “Lightyear” soared to the No. 3 place on the Nielsen streaming programs chart, raking in 1.3 billion minutes viewed after its premiere on Disney+. The “Toy Story” spinoff scored No. 1 on the movies list, leading Netflix’s “Uncharted,” which premiered on Aug. 5 to 1 billion minutes watched. “The Sandman” broke into Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings following its Aug. 5 release date at No. 4. In its first three days of availability, the fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman’s comic book series, recorded 1.02 billion minutes viewed. The show...
ComicBook
All the Anime Coming to Netflix in September 2022
While October is a big month for anime overall, seeing the return of major series including My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Bleach, and the arrival of Chainsaw Man, this month will bring plenty of new, and old, anime favorites to Netflix. The streaming service, which has worn its anime love on its sleeve, has released a new list of the movers and shakers that will be hitting the platform later this month, along with those that just so happened to hit Netflix today.
ComicBook
Beverly Hills Cop 4 Gets New Title, Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige to Cast
Nearly thirty years after the last installment, Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop franchise will return soon, with a fourth installment on Netflix set to begin production any day now. The new film, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, has cast Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film, written by Will Beall and directed by Mark Molloy, hails from producers Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer films.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Fans React to Episode 3's Epic Cameo and Post-Credits Scene
The Marvel Cinematic Universe today got a little more star-studded, as an unexpected cameo introduced Jennifer Walters to a celebrity almost as big as the time Tony Stark met Elon Musk. And, as you might expect from such an event, Twitter was all about it. Within hours of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law dropping its third episode, fans had taken to social media to celebrate, shake their heads, laugh, and create memes. It's the kind of community experience that Disney+ has become good at cultivating, and arguably something that has been missing from streaming shows that drop all their episodes at once and don't give fans a minute to process the individual quirks of any given episode.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Leak Reveals Details on 2023 Game
New details associated with the much-rumored 2023 entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise have now been unveiled thanks to a recent leak. Over the past couple of months, we've heard a number of different reports associated with the next game in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure franchise. And while Ubisoft is seemingly gearing up to reveal this new Assassin's Creed game in an event taking place next month, some new bits of information have now come about ahead of time.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #437 Isn't Too Tricky
Wordle players have another easy day today, with a puzzle that shouldn't be too difficult. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #439 Features a Unique Word
Today's Wordle features a word that's rather unique, or will at least challenge players to think outside of the box. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot
Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.
ComicBook
Peacock Premium Deal Offers 12 Months for 60% Off
September is set to be a huge month for Peacock subscribers with a ton of hit shows, movies, and originals hitting the streaming service – including Jurassic World: Dominion. It is also set to be the next day streaming service for current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows. NBCUniversal is taking advantage of the timing by offering a Fall celebratory deal that drops the price of a monthly Peacock Premium subscription down to $1.99 a month for 12 months (60% off). If you go in for a yearly subscription, you'll only pay $20 for the full year.
ComicBook
Harley Quinn Star Kaley Cuoco Reacts to Season Four Renewal
Warner Bros. Discovery has been in the news a lot this month for making surprising decisions in an effort to save money, including canceling many HBO Max series. A lot of animated shows were cut, which left fans worrying about the fate of Harley Quinn. Thankfully, it was announced earlier today that the show will in fact be getting a fourth season. Kaley Cuoco, who voices Harley Quinn on the animated series, took to Instagram to celebrate the news.
ComicBook
Kengan Ashura Releases Season Two Poster
It would be hard to debate that Netflix is moving further into the anime game, with the streaming service having some major exclusives including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, Vampire in the Garden, and Kakegurui to name a few. As anime continues to explode, it should come as no surprise series on the platform will return for additional seasons, with the fighting anime, Kengan Ashura, releasing a brand new poster for its second season arriving next year.
