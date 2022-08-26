ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paint watermelons at this Sunday’s free online art class

 5 days ago
At this Sunday’s (Aug. 28, 2022) free online art class, paint and learn about watermelons and tempera paint.

Naomi Benson will be the teaching artist on this fun, colorful, and messy adventure.

Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to get a little fruit juicy!

Supplies to have ready for class:

  • Tempera paint—green, brown blue, white and red
  • White paper
  • Water
  • Brushes
  • Paper towels
  • Optional—masking tape for lean borders

To participate, log on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

