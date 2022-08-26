Read full article on original website
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Explosive With Megumin
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up for a huge anime comeback in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Megumin is such a fan favorite member of Kazuma's party! As the anime gets ready to return for the highly anticipated third season of the series, there are all sorts of questions as to what the wild characters from the series will be getting into next. After having a particularly eventful feature film outing following the second season, Megumin will be branching out from the others with her own anime adventure next.
Dragon Ball Brings Goku to Dragon Quest in This Perfect Mash-Up
Dragon Ball is in the limelight once again thanks to its new movie, and of course, Goku is bringing fans to the big screen worldwide. While Gohan and Piccolo take on a new mission, fans are living for the anime's comeback as the industry continues to expand its reach. And now, one artist is hyping this Dragon Ball renaissance with a special Dragon Quest crossover.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Super Saiyan God Goku
Super Saiyan God was the first major transformation of Dragon Ball Super for the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning the form as a way to keep up with the god of destruction, Beerus. While countless transformations have been introduced since SSG's arrival to the Shonen franchise, including Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, the red-haired form remains a fan-favorite, as demonstrated by this new cosplay which gives Son Goku quite the makeover in his godly state.
Marvel Just Made the Spider-Verse Even Crazier
Marvel has been exploring the Spider-verse concept for years at this point, even teasing the end of it all later this year with a new series from Dan Slott, but ahead of that they've gone ahead and expanded it in a big way. This week saw Marvel Comics publish Amazing Fantasy #1000, a special 60th anniversary issue of the landmark title that first game the world Spider-Man. The giant-sized one shot features a series of self-contained stories celebrating the Friendly Neighborhood superhero and the story by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto has blown open the Spider-Verse in a unique manor.
New Dragon Ball Super Cover Art Pairs Goku with Bardock For a Fight
The Granolah Arc came to an end with the surprise return of Frieza, and while Black Frieza might be the talk of the town, Dragon Ball Super's latest storyline featured a flashback to the early days of Bardock while still employed to the tyrannical despot. While Bardock did not return from the grave or reveal that he had accessed Ultra Instinct, Shonen Jump took the opportunity to highlight the father and son pair with new cover art seeing them fight side-by-side.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
Marvel Just Introduced a Genderbent Version of a Fan-Favorite Hero
The ever-growing tapestry of the Marvel universe has made way for some interesting and unexpected evolutions of characters we know and love, especially once the multiverse entered the picture. The storytelling device has been used in a pretty compelling way within The Variants, a miniseries that has reexamined the hardboiled adventures of one of Marvel's street-level heroes through the lens of multiversal doppelgangers. That included introducing a new, genderbent version of that hero — one who played a pivotal role in the issue's events. Spoilers for The Variants #3 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
Dragon Ball Super Leads Share Why Gohan's Bond With Piccolo Is More Important Than Ever
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might not currently be the number one movie in North America, following its opening weekend, but anime fans have been flocking to theaters to witness the battle between the Z-Fighters and the Red Ribbon Army. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the chance to chat with two of the stars of the Shonen film in the voice actors that bring Gohan and Piccolo to life as the pair dove deep into the bond that these two unique fighters share.
Hunter x Hunter Creator Teases Their Next Big Project
Hunter x Hunter's return was something that many fans weren't expecting to ever become a reality, with the last chapter releasing in 2018 that followed Gon and his fellow hunters being dragged into a royal battle throughout the Succession Contest Arc. With mangaka Togashi Yoshihiro taking the years off due to health issues, the artist is back in the saddle and has the biggest Twitter Account for a manga artist of all time thanks to his latest updates. Now, Togashi has shared new updates on his current work on the series.
New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Shows Off Hidden Secrets
After Dragon Ball Super started to tear its way through the box office overseas earlier this Summer, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now dominating box office releases around the world and has released a huge new trailer revealing its hidden secrets to celebrate! Although promotional materials had been holding back until the newest feature film made its way to other territories, the major new characters, forms, and battles have now been fully experienced by fans who were able to check out the new movie already. But for those that have yet to, now there's one major push to show off what the new movie has to offer.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Animator Hypes Series Return With New Art
Today is the day when new episodes arrive on Netflix for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, with the story of Jolyne Cujoh unleashing episodes thirteen through twenty-four on anime fans around the world. While fans are once again diving into the Green Dolphin Street State Prison to follow along with Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo's daughter and her adventures to clear her name, an animator for the anime adaptation's sixth part took the chance to share a new sketch bringing the heroes and villains of Stone Ocean back together.
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
Fast & Furious 10: Fast X Set Photo Reveals New Look at Dom's Iconic Charger
Fast X is set to be the penultimate movie in the Fast Saga, and it began production back in April. Unfortunately, the film had some unexpected challenges and director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto). The film is still in production with The Incredible Hulk's Louis Leterrier taking over as director, and Diesel and more of the cast members frequently share photos and provide updates. There have been some glimpses of the set, and a recent post from Paparazzi Podcast teases the return of Dom's famous charger.
Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Post-Credit Scene Fills Major Plot Hole
A post-credit scene for the extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally delivers on a major plot hole from the film. Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version is the title of the film Sony is re-releasing in theaters for the Labor Day weekend, and it comes packed with deleted scenes that didn't make it into the original movie. There are 11 new minutes of never-before-seen footage, including a new post-credit scene that takes the place of the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Instead of dealing with Doctor Strange's multiversal adventure, the post-credit scene follows up on Doctor Strange's spell that made the world forget about Peter Parker.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cut a Mr. Fantastic Credits Scene
In another timeline, there is a version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which featured a post-credits scene involving the Fantastic Four's Mr. Fantastic. As the story goes, Mr. Fantastic was shredded by Wanda Maximoff in the Strange sequel and Charlize Theron made a debut in the post-credits scene as Clea. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron actually had a very different vision for the credits scene early on and it involved a Mr. Fantastic which was still alive after the events of the film.
Aquaman Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Calls His Role "Clown Work"
Film is in a really peculiar state since the COVID-19 pandemic with larger scaled blockbusters edging out smaller scaled films at the box office. Superhero movies just so happen to be the bread and butter of Hollywood, with some of the highest grossing films of all time coming from Marvel Studios and DC Films. One DC Films actor is calling working on the Aquaman movies "Clown Work" as opposed to films like The Trial of the Chicago 7. During a new interview with Variety, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reveals that actors have to do blockbusters like superhero films to survive.
All the Anime Coming to Netflix in September 2022
While October is a big month for anime overall, seeing the return of major series including My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Bleach, and the arrival of Chainsaw Man, this month will bring plenty of new, and old, anime favorites to Netflix. The streaming service, which has worn its anime love on its sleeve, has released a new list of the movers and shakers that will be hitting the platform later this month, along with those that just so happened to hit Netflix today.
John Carpenter Reveals Why He Hasn't Finished Red Dead Redemption
Director John Carpenter hasn't finished Red Dead Redemption for a rather hilarious reason. For those who don't know, John Carpenter is an avid gamer on top of being one of the most acclaimed horror directors out there. The man behind films such Halloween and The Thing spends a lot of time on the sticks. The 76-year-old often speaks about his current favorite games in interviews, highlighting his great taste in the interactive medium. Earlier this year, he echoed the industry's praise of Halo Infinite and dubbed it the best game in the sci-fi series. With as much information as there is about his gaming habits out there, it's safe to say he's pretty adept at playing video games... but he still has some trouble with certain titles.
Star Wars: Andor Star Diego Luna Says the Series Will Challenge What You Know About Rogue One
Star Wars Andor star Diego Luna says that the Disney+ series is going to challenge some viewers. Those who think they know everything there is to know about Rogue One will have some surprises in store when the show gets rolling. Luna spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about a new chapter in Lucasfilm storytelling and how this project differs from some of the more normalized stories in the franchise's history. It's no secret that there are some dedicated fans of Rogue One out there. (With the movie back in theaters recently, that love for the spinoff is palpable.) With all of that said, there are some assumptions that come into play with Star Wars. People expect Jedis, Sith, and bounty hunters. But, Rogue One played with some of those expectations as fans walked into theaters. Viewers readying themselves for Andor should expect some similar experiences when they boot up Disney+ to watch. Check out what Luna had to say right here.
