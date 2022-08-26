ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

What’s Good: Daisy Flour Mill, Cran Orange Kellerbier

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights the new owners of a historic Rochester-area building, a new Genny beer, and Kostia’s return. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark

Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is speaking out against racist graffiti, after a slur was found written on the pavement at Roc City Skatepark. "It’s supposed to be a welcoming place," Evans said. "Using the N-word is not a way to make people feel welcome." The city...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straws#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lux Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
13 WHAM

EMT safety a concern after two workers were attacked last Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Two A-M-R crew members were assaulted last Thursday night near Lyell Avenue while responding to a call for an unconscious man in the road. Crew members began providing care to the man when he woke up and started attacking them. "Both providers were kicked and punched...
ROCHESTER, NY
gvhealthnews.com

Providing Memory Care At Home: Always an Overwhelming Job

Karen Sabia, 58, of Newark, cares for her mother, Bert Sabia, 91, who lives in Pittsford and has Alzheimer’s, macular degeneration and glaucoma. Bert Sabia remembers little of working as a potter for 30 years. When Karen’s father died unexpectedly in early 2021, she and her brother, Mark, became aware their father had provided 24-hour care.
NEWARK, NY
wrur.org

‘Breakfast with the Beatles’ with Dave Kane to air at 10 a.m. Sundays beginning Sept. 4

ROCHESTER – Just a little more than a year into his retirement, longtime Rochester radio host Dave Kane is back on the air. This time, Kane joins WXXI Public Media to bring his show “Breakfast with the Beatles” to “Different Radio” Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning September 4 on WITH (90.1 FM in Ithaca; withradio.org) and WRUR (88.5 FM in Rochester; wrur.org online).
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York

If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy