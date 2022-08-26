Read full article on original website
What’s Good: Daisy Flour Mill, Cran Orange Kellerbier
Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights the new owners of a historic Rochester-area building, a new Genny beer, and Kostia’s return. […]
WHEC TV-10
Kodak, Price Rite, and others team up to fight food insecurity in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The supermarket chain Price Rite teamed up with other organizations to provide food and essentials to 800 families in need in Rochester. Price Rite, the nonprofit Feed the Children, Kodak, and local catholic charities teamed up for the “Feeding Minds & Bodies” campaign on Wednesday morning.
Food Truck Rodeo returns to Rochester Public Market Wednesday
The Food Truck Rodeo is back at the Rochester Public Market. See what band is playing Wednesday:
13 WHAM
'Going outside is terrifying': Teens talk about impact of Rochester's violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Violence is a scary reality for some Rochester teens - and they talked about that Wednesday. At a summit on violence, city leaders heard powerful testimony from young people about how violence affects them every day. It was hosted by Monroe County Legislator Ricky Frazier and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Landmark Society of WNY cuts ties with Rochester woman accused of hosting controversial party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Landmark Society of Western New York is permanently cutting ties with Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia. She and her husband Nicholas are accused of hosting a controversial party on East Avenue in Rochester last month. Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones alleged in a notice of claim against the city...
Sticky Soul & BBQ on Culver Rd. in Rochester closes
According to Nielsen, the current owner of the restaurant ran out of money and closed the business ahead of schedule.
Confusion over re-opening of House of Mercy homeless shelter
According to sources with the House of Mercy, the shelter is not opening this week, after all.
13 WHAM
Racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is speaking out against racist graffiti, after a slur was found written on the pavement at Roc City Skatepark. "It’s supposed to be a welcoming place," Evans said. "Using the N-word is not a way to make people feel welcome." The city...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Company that the NY AG says defrauded renters of tens of millions of dollars was operating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I’ve done a series of investigations on the rental crisis in Rochester. According to a recent study commissioned by the city, half the rentals in Rochester are substandard. Local advocates tell me renters are vulnerable to scams and landlord maltreatment. But Tuesday we learned...
200-ton floating museum Nao Trinidad set to dock in Rochester Friday
The life-size replica weighs 200 tons, is over 95 feet long, and has four masts, five sails along with five decks.
“Let it burn”: Geneva councilman clarifies comments made to fire chief
GENEVA, NY (WROC) Last Wednesday at a Geneva City Council budget meeting, the Geneva Fire Department was asking the body for more funding, in particular for gear. One councilman then replied in the event of a fire just, ‘let it burn then,’– that comment caused the community to demand clarification. “Well, let it burn then, […]
RPD: Rochester teen found dead after falling into High Falls gorge
Responding officers arrived at the scene and found fencing north of the Inner Loop had been damaged to allow entry through it.
WHEC TV-10
Family Fitness Festival at McQuaid raised money in memory of beloved teacher
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One local organization held their second annual Family Fitness Festival on Sunday at McQuaid high school. Jamie’s Bridge was started in honor of second-grade teacher Jaimie Magee Lesnick, who passed away two years ago from ovarian cancer. Organizers say she had a passion for ensuring...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: An Irondequoit man’s big RG&E bill spurs a call to News10NBC
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. Today’s Consumer Alert concerns customer service and one man’s really frustrating experience. Everybody has a story about bad customer service. Mike Moore’s taxing tale began when RG&E installed a new gas meter at his home last fall. Crews hired by the company had to dig...
13 WHAM
EMT safety a concern after two workers were attacked last Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Two A-M-R crew members were assaulted last Thursday night near Lyell Avenue while responding to a call for an unconscious man in the road. Crew members began providing care to the man when he woke up and started attacking them. "Both providers were kicked and punched...
gvhealthnews.com
Providing Memory Care At Home: Always an Overwhelming Job
Karen Sabia, 58, of Newark, cares for her mother, Bert Sabia, 91, who lives in Pittsford and has Alzheimer’s, macular degeneration and glaucoma. Bert Sabia remembers little of working as a potter for 30 years. When Karen’s father died unexpectedly in early 2021, she and her brother, Mark, became aware their father had provided 24-hour care.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Family of accused cop killer speaks publicly for the first time and complains about jail conditions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. For the first time publicly, the family of Kelvin Vickers is talking about him, the alleged crime, why he was in Rochester and the conditions at the Monroe County Jail. “So as far as I know Kelvin hasn’t been eating,” his mother said. Vickers’ mother asked...
wrur.org
‘Breakfast with the Beatles’ with Dave Kane to air at 10 a.m. Sundays beginning Sept. 4
ROCHESTER – Just a little more than a year into his retirement, longtime Rochester radio host Dave Kane is back on the air. This time, Kane joins WXXI Public Media to bring his show “Breakfast with the Beatles” to “Different Radio” Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning September 4 on WITH (90.1 FM in Ithaca; withradio.org) and WRUR (88.5 FM in Rochester; wrur.org online).
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York
If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
