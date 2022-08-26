Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
People left 'unable to sleep' after watching BBC's new horror series compared to Black Mirror
People have been left 'unable to sleep' after watching the BBC's new horror series, which has been compared to Black Mirror. You can watch the trailer below:. Red Rose is from the producers of Sex Education, but the show is anything but comical. Set and filmed in Bolton, the series...
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
Natalie Portman's New Streaming Series Has Suspended Filming Following A Violent Threat
Natalie Portman is filming a new limited series for Apple in Baltimore, Maryland.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Ezra Miller Apologizes in Person to Warner Bros. Bosses After Fearing ‘The Flash’ Could Get Scrapped
Ezra Miller was reportedly so worried The Flash could get canned following a recent string of arrests and controversies, the embattled actor turned up in California this week to personally apologize to their new Warner Bros. bosses, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was spotted at the Burbank lot on Wednesday alongside their agent Scott Metzger to meet with Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros.’ new film chairs. During the meeting, Miller allegedly assured the executives of their commitment to the studio and film, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release date. The precarious...
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
How to get a $3 movie ticket this weekend
Movie fans are in for a treat as a new holiday, “National Cinema Day,” will see a significant number of American movie theaters offering tickets for just $3 to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters during a slower time at the box office.
