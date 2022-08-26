ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

Entergy begins $100M transmission upgrade project in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana has begun construction on a $100 million transmission project to help upgrade the resilience and reliability of its electric grid across Southwest Louisiana. The “Mud Lake to Big Lake” transmission project will span from an existing substation west of Mud Lake near the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Smart Living: The powerful benefit of laughter

LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,664 new cases. · 669 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
KPLC TV

Southland Field to receive $36k for development

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding Louisiana $7.45 million for improvements and modernization to several airports across the state. The funding includes $36,000 to expand development at Southland Field Airport.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes. Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday. Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
#First Alert#Caribbean
KPLC TV

Internet for All: Louisiana first-ever recipient of Infrastructure Act grant funding for broadband expansion

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Broadband Solutions Summit at the Hotel Bentley on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke announced...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
GREENVILLE, SC
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: Does a will have to be filed at the courthouse?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: Several years ago, my mother met with an attorney and signed her last will and testament. The attorney made several original duplicates, but never filed the will in the courthouse. My mother asked if she could file the will. The attorney said no. My mother has since passed away. Is it a problem that the will was not filed?
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

State officials meet in Jennings to discuss rural development

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Rural Development were in Jennings today to discuss efforts to make resources available in rural areas. “Two reasons for today’s meeting. One is just to raise awareness of things that are out there,” said Patrick Witty,...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

‘They want it to be the answer for their own failings:’ Advocates protest temporary move of youth violent offenders to facility at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand Governor John Bel Edwards immediately abandon his plan to transfer youth violent offenders to Angola. In July, Gov. Edwards announced plans to move about...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast...
CALIFORNIA STATE

