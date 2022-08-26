Read full article on original website
Entergy begins $100M transmission upgrade project in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana has begun construction on a $100 million transmission project to help upgrade the resilience and reliability of its electric grid across Southwest Louisiana. The “Mud Lake to Big Lake” transmission project will span from an existing substation west of Mud Lake near the...
Smart Living: The powerful benefit of laughter
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 30, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,664 new cases. · 669 new reinfections (Per the...
Crab Task Force holds online meeting today on blue crab population
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Crab Task Force will be holding a special online meeting today at 1 p.m. The task force will be discussing options to help maintain the blue crab population in the area. You can find a link to the webinar meeting HERE.
St. Bernard Parish remembers 164 lives lost during Hurricane Katrina
ST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - The sun shined through the partially cloudy sky above Shell Beach on Mon., Aug. 29, 2022. The weather looked dramatically different 17 years ago, as Hurricane Katrina made landfall as a Category 5. Under a tent in front of the parish’s Katrina memorial, Arabi resident...
Southland Field to receive $36k for development
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding Louisiana $7.45 million for improvements and modernization to several airports across the state. The funding includes $36,000 to expand development at Southland Field Airport.
Millions of additional dollars coming to Louisiana to expand broadband internet across rural parishes
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Internet has become a luxury in West Feliciana. “I think it’s beyond frustration,” Ted Plumb said. Plumb is one of thousands of people in the parish who either don’t have access to internet, or can’t afford it. Plumb says it’s so...
Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes. Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday. Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed...
Internet for All: Louisiana first-ever recipient of Infrastructure Act grant funding for broadband expansion
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Broadband Solutions Summit at the Hotel Bentley on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke announced...
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
LEGAL CORNER: Does a will have to be filed at the courthouse?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: Several years ago, my mother met with an attorney and signed her last will and testament. The attorney made several original duplicates, but never filed the will in the courthouse. My mother asked if she could file the will. The attorney said no. My mother has since passed away. Is it a problem that the will was not filed?
State officials meet in Jennings to discuss rural development
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Rural Development were in Jennings today to discuss efforts to make resources available in rural areas. “Two reasons for today’s meeting. One is just to raise awareness of things that are out there,” said Patrick Witty,...
‘They want it to be the answer for their own failings:’ Advocates protest temporary move of youth violent offenders to facility at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand Governor John Bel Edwards immediately abandon his plan to transfer youth violent offenders to Angola. In July, Gov. Edwards announced plans to move about...
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast...
