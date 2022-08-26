Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
Royals Identify Man Who Stole Home Run Ball in Viral Video
The person who took the ball out of the young fan’s glove stars in an online video series in which he pulls planes and cars.
numberfire.com
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman leading off Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman will bat leadoff on Wednesday against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Edman was the last batter in the order on Tuesday and he provided the Cardinals with their only score of the game via a solo home run. He will move into the leadoff spot against the Reds' southpaw while the lefty-hitting Lars Nootbaar takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Leury Garcia grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Josh Harrison will move to third base in place of Garcia while Romy Gonzalez starts on the keystone and bats ninth. Harrison has a $2,200 salary on...
numberfire.com
MLB Betting Guide: Thursday 9/1/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or a moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any...
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Realmuto will catch for left-hander Bailey Falter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 15.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Freddy Peralta on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 8.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tellez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez sitting Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run on Tuesday. He will yield backstop duties to Sandy Leon for Wednesday's series finale. Leon will hit ninth. Leon has...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Allen will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. Jack Suwinski returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Charles Leblanc batting eighth on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Leblanc will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. Jon Berti moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 8.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was aligned at second base, and J.D. Davis was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 233 batted...
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker sitting for Seattle on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Winker will move to the bench on Wednesday with Sam Haggerty starting in left field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett batting fifth for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett will start in left field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garrett for 12.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Molina will catch for right-hander Dakota Hudson on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. Andrew Knizner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Molina for 8.7 FanDuel...
