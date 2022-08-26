Tour 80 years of Disney Magic with this exhibit at the Arlington Museum of Art

DALLAS (KDAF) — You no longer have to go to California or Florida to experience some Disney magic. Now all you have to do is make a trip down to Arlington.

From now until Sept. 4, you can see Disney art from private collections at The Arlington Museum of Art. Spanning more than 80 years, you can witness behind the scenes artwork from these Disney films:

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Alice in Wonderland

One Hundred and One Dalmatians

The Little Mermaid

Beauty and the Beast

The Princess and the Frog

The Lion King

Pinocchio

Bambi

Mary Poppins

Oliver & Company

Sleeping Beauty

Peter Pan

Fantasia

Aladdin

and many more!

“Whether you’re young or young at heart, you’ll feel a sense of wonder as you enter the exhibition, which we’ve transformed to complement iconic characters of your favorite Disney animated films,” as stated on the museum’s website.

Watch the video player above for the full tour from Chris Hightower, president and CEO of the Arlington Museum of Art.

For more information, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.