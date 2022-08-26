ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Tour 80 years of Disney Magic with this exhibit at the Arlington Museum of Art

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECRKk_0hWwcixQ00

DALLAS (KDAF) — You no longer have to go to California or Florida to experience some Disney magic. Now all you have to do is make a trip down to Arlington.

From now until Sept. 4, you can see Disney art from private collections at The Arlington Museum of Art. Spanning more than 80 years, you can witness behind the scenes artwork from these Disney films:

  • Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  • Alice in Wonderland
  • One Hundred and One Dalmatians
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • The Princess and the Frog
  • The Lion King
  • Pinocchio
  • Bambi
  • Mary Poppins
  • Oliver & Company
  • Sleeping Beauty
  • Peter Pan
  • Fantasia
  • Aladdin
  • and many more!

“Whether you’re young or young at heart, you’ll feel a sense of wonder as you enter the exhibition, which we’ve transformed to complement iconic characters of your favorite Disney animated films,” as stated on the museum’s website.

Watch the video player above for the full tour from Chris Hightower, president and CEO of the Arlington Museum of Art.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Arlington, TX
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Arlington, TX
Entertainment
City
Dallas, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Stevie's Diner celebrates 10th anniversary in Fort Worth

Stevie's Diner uses decor seen in vintage diners and includes some family heirlooms and other items given by regular customers. (Courtesy Stevie's Diner) Stevie’s Diner celebrated its 10th anniversary late last month. The business at 5500 N. Tarrant Parkway, Ste. 132, Fort Worth, is an independent, family-owned restaurant that offers a retro twist to classic dishes in a throwback-themed dining area. The business is open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. It offers traditional breakfast fare, while the lunch menu features a few unique options. The Elvis, named after Elvis Presley, is a sandwich with peanut butter, banana, bacon and honey on Texas toast. Disco Fries are french fries covered in brown gravy and mozzarella cheese. 817-656-0822. www.steviesdiner.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

What Are Those Sculptures in Downtown?

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and a partner have taken urban beautification and public art a step further. The Modern and First on 7th Plaza have put on display in downtown three outdoor sculptures from the museum’s permanent collection. The sculptures will be on display indefinitely, according...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Magic#Disney Films#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Peter Pan#Animated Films#Museum#Nexstar Media Inc
Shorthorn

Taste Project brings inclusive dining to Arlington

Taste Project and the city of Arlington are in agreement to open a community restaurant on Cooper Street by 2024 to serve those facing food insecurity. Taste Project is a nonprofit organization and community eatery with no listed pricing on the menus. Guests pay what they can afford, what they would typically pay at a restaurant or a bit extra to help a neighbor in need, said Jeff Williams, executive director at Taste Project.
ARLINGTON, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Arlington Martin’s Wager family begins a very special fall

Arlington Martin's Wager family begins a very special fall. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Head coach Bob Wager will share the field with his son...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chef Takes Her Place as Fort Worth Kitchen Boss

Something Good is cooking in the kitchen of a Fort Worth steakhouse. "It feels like a crazy amazing honor," said Jessie Posan, the new executive chef at The Capital Grille in downtown Fort Worth. To be in that position could definitely be considered an honor when you look at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Barbecue Fest is Texas-Sized

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys know all about beef, what with big guys in the trenches making things work on the field. So, a barbecue festival hosted by the team’s arena is a natural choice. The Miller LiteHouse Q BBQ Fest, which brings in top-tier pitmasters...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The American Rodeo's getting a new home for 2023

ARLINGTON, Texas — The American Rodeo's saddling up to move to a new home!. Media company Teton Ridge announced on Tuesday that the rodeo will be Globe Life Field in Arlington for 2023. They'll be taking over the ballpark on March 8-11. Fans and athletes will have an immersive,...
ARLINGTON, TX
KDAF

KDAF

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy