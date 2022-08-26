ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald & Review

Watch now: Warm Thursday, when will rain return to central Illinois?

Temperatures on the rise today. More clouds around as well, but staying dry. Another cold front isn't too far away though. Get the latest timing on our rain chances in our updated forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

The election is two months away. Is the ‘Red Wave’ cresting in Illinois?

Despite being dealt a bad hand in redistricting, Illinois Republicans up until several months ago were giddy about their chances in November, hoping to ride a red wave to victory in suburban legislative districts and swingy congressional districts. On paper, they had reason for optimism — inflation has been exorbitant...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois expecting 580K doses of updated COVID vaccine next week

CHICAGO — Illinois expects to get about 580,000 initial doses next week of updated COVID-19 boosters that target omicron subvariants, the state health department said Wednesday. On top of that, Chicago anticipates its own separate allocation of about 150,000 initial doses, according to the city health department. The U.S....
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy