ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Mexico frustrated in loss to Paraguay but Liga MX stars make case to book spot for World Cup: Reaction, ratings

Derlis Gonzalez's second-half goal gave Paraguay a 1-0 win over Mexico in a friendly on Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Held during a non-FIFA window, Mexico coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino brought a squad composed entirely of players from Liga MX, with notable Europe-based players such as Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano staying back.
SOCCER
ESPN

Mexico lose pre-World Cup friendly 1-0 to Paraguay

Derlis Gonzalez's second-half goal gave Paraguay a 1-0 win over Mexico in a friendly on Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Held during a non-FIFA window, Mexico coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino brought a squad composed entirely of players from Liga MX, with notable Europe-based players such as Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano staying back.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Federico Dimarco
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Ciro Immobile
Person
Felipe Anderson
Person
Maurizio Sarri

Comments / 0

Community Policy