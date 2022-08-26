Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Reveals What Happened to Dewey Actor After Show Ended
Malcolm in the Middle was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s and some of the show's actors are still major stars today, most notably, Bryan Cranston, who went on to play Walter White in Breaking Bad, a role he recently reprised in the final season of Better Call Saul. Malcolm in the Middle followed the daily lives of a dysfunctional family in the fictional town of Star City as told by the family's middle child, Malcolm, who was played by Frankie Muniz. Muniz is still working today and hilariously voiced himself in an episode of Harley Quinn back in 2019. Muniz has some projects in the works, but some of the other young stars from Malcolm in the Middle are no longer pursuing acting. In fact, fan favorite Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, has not acted since 2010. Recently, Muniz did an interview with Malcolm France (via Lad Bible) and revealed he's not sure what Sullivan, who is now 31, is up to these days.
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Lightyear’ Scores No. 3 Spot in Disney+ Opening Weekend, ‘The Sandman’ Debuts at No. 4
During the Aug. 1 – Aug. 7 viewing window, Disney’s “Lightyear” soared to the No. 3 place on the Nielsen streaming programs chart, raking in 1.3 billion minutes viewed after its premiere on Disney+. The “Toy Story” spinoff scored No. 1 on the movies list, leading Netflix’s “Uncharted,” which premiered on Aug. 5 to 1 billion minutes watched. “The Sandman” broke into Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings following its Aug. 5 release date at No. 4. In its first three days of availability, the fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman’s comic book series, recorded 1.02 billion minutes viewed. The show...
ComicBook
All the Anime Coming to Netflix in September 2022
While October is a big month for anime overall, seeing the return of major series including My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Bleach, and the arrival of Chainsaw Man, this month will bring plenty of new, and old, anime favorites to Netflix. The streaming service, which has worn its anime love on its sleeve, has released a new list of the movers and shakers that will be hitting the platform later this month, along with those that just so happened to hit Netflix today.
ComicBook
Chicago P.D. Fan-Favorite Star to Exit Series After 10 Seasons
A mainstay of Chicago P.D. is officially leaving the series. On Monday, Variety confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show after its upcoming tenth season. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. His departure will officially take place sometime this fall. It is unclear at this point how he will be written out of the show, especially now that Halstead has married Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiradakos) and become a significant part of the series' titular police department.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot
Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit
The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals Sanderson Sisters' Origins in Opening Minutes
Come, little children! Hocus Pocus 2 isn't just bringing witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) back from the dead — the 29-years-later sequel will conjure up the Sanderson Sisters' origins in its opening minutes. The Disney+ Original movie, streaming September 30, begins with a flashback to 1600s New England and child versions of Winnie (Taylor Henderson), Sarah (Juju Journey Brener), and Mary (Nina Kitchen). And before former lover Winnie (Midler) sends him to his grave 300 years before the original 1993 Hocus Pocus, a younger, alive version of present-day zombie Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) will also be making an appearance.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Star is Ready for the Anime's Return
Ai Fairouz and Kira Buckland are the two current voices of Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, with both having a similar story in that they're respective dreams were to voice the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo. Now, with only a few hours to go before theanime adaptation returns to Netflix, the Japanese voice actor responsible for bringing Jolyne to life is hyping up fans for the new episodes which will continue the perilous journey through Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Fans React to Episode 3's Epic Cameo and Post-Credits Scene
The Marvel Cinematic Universe today got a little more star-studded, as an unexpected cameo introduced Jennifer Walters to a celebrity almost as big as the time Tony Stark met Elon Musk. And, as you might expect from such an event, Twitter was all about it. Within hours of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law dropping its third episode, fans had taken to social media to celebrate, shake their heads, laugh, and create memes. It's the kind of community experience that Disney+ has become good at cultivating, and arguably something that has been missing from streaming shows that drop all their episodes at once and don't give fans a minute to process the individual quirks of any given episode.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Sold Her Own Clothes to Marvel Show's Costume Department
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+ tomorrow and fans are already loving all of the new MCU additions. Not only is Tatiana Maslany thriving as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, but the show has also introduced Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Pug, Steve Coulter as Holden Holliway, Jameela Jamil as Titania, and more. Recently, Gonzaga had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about the Marvel series and revealed the unusual backstory of her character's wardrobe.
ComicBook
New Rick and Morty Season 6 Poster Has Us Worried
Rick and Morty is just a few days away from its return, and season six is shaping up to be one of the franchise's best to date. Of course, the series will continue its updates on Rick Sanchez as he and Morty carry out adventures across time and space. And now, a new poster for season six has surfaced that has fans worried about two of their favorites.
ComicBook
New Christian Bale Netflix Movie Revealed
Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's next big project has officially been announced. Bale will star in the upcoming Scott Cooper helmed film The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. The film will be getting a limited theatrical release later this year on December 23, 2022, and will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023. The actor has been having a pretty busy year starting in three massive films. Bale also has the David O'Russell directed Amsterdam that will costar Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Amsterdam will make its bow in theaters on October 7th, 2022.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Star Reveals How the Anime Changed Their Life
Attack on Titan's final season has been quite bleak, which is saying something considering the tragic lives that the Scout Regiment has lived to this point. With the last episodes set to premiere next year, the voice behind Japan's Eren Jaeger, Yuki Kaji, took the opportunity to share how the series has changed his life and the lessons that he learned from playing the Attack Titan who recently gained the power of the Founding Titan thanks to recent events.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Star Diego Luna Says the Series Will Challenge What You Know About Rogue One
Star Wars Andor star Diego Luna says that the Disney+ series is going to challenge some viewers. Those who think they know everything there is to know about Rogue One will have some surprises in store when the show gets rolling. Luna spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about a new chapter in Lucasfilm storytelling and how this project differs from some of the more normalized stories in the franchise's history. It's no secret that there are some dedicated fans of Rogue One out there. (With the movie back in theaters recently, that love for the spinoff is palpable.) With all of that said, there are some assumptions that come into play with Star Wars. People expect Jedis, Sith, and bounty hunters. But, Rogue One played with some of those expectations as fans walked into theaters. Viewers readying themselves for Andor should expect some similar experiences when they boot up Disney+ to watch. Check out what Luna had to say right here.
ComicBook
Netflix Confirms Major Time Jump for Manifest Final Season
This November, Manifest finally makes its long-awaited return to TV, but it comes with a significant time jump. The hit mystery series was cancelled by NBC after its third season and quickly became a streaming juggernaut for Netflix, leading the streaming service to pick it up for a 20-episode final season. The first 10 episodes of that final season arrive on November 10th, and they will begin two years after the Season 3 finale.
ComicBook
Kengan Ashura Releases Season Two Poster
It would be hard to debate that Netflix is moving further into the anime game, with the streaming service having some major exclusives including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, Vampire in the Garden, and Kakegurui to name a few. As anime continues to explode, it should come as no surprise series on the platform will return for additional seasons, with the fighting anime, Kengan Ashura, releasing a brand new poster for its second season arriving next year.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Star Offers Advice to House of the Dragon Cast
With the launch of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, fans are returning to the world of the long-running HBO series that broke records and ultimately fractured the fan base with a divisive final season. Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei from 2011 until 2019 on Game of Thrones, wished the cast of the spinoff well in a new interview, in which she suggested they prepare themselves for the magnitude of what is about to happen to their careers. The Game of Thrones fans, she suggested, are amazing...but they're also a little....extra.
