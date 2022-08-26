Star Wars Andor star Diego Luna says that the Disney+ series is going to challenge some viewers. Those who think they know everything there is to know about Rogue One will have some surprises in store when the show gets rolling. Luna spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about a new chapter in Lucasfilm storytelling and how this project differs from some of the more normalized stories in the franchise's history. It's no secret that there are some dedicated fans of Rogue One out there. (With the movie back in theaters recently, that love for the spinoff is palpable.) With all of that said, there are some assumptions that come into play with Star Wars. People expect Jedis, Sith, and bounty hunters. But, Rogue One played with some of those expectations as fans walked into theaters. Viewers readying themselves for Andor should expect some similar experiences when they boot up Disney+ to watch. Check out what Luna had to say right here.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO