ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

5 Fresh Reasons to Find Yourself at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

The entrance to The Ritz-Carlton Spa in Dallas' Uptown Neighborhood (courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas) As one of Dallas’ few five-star properties (and the only one according to Forbes), The Ritz-Carlton is undoubtedly one of the best hotels in North Texas, and somewhere I’ve been aching to have a staycation since I moved to the city four years ago. After a three-million-dollar renovation of the 12,000-square-foot luxury spa took place earlier this year, I knew it was time to check in to the iconic Uptown spot and its longstanding restaurant. I packed my overnight bag and headed 10 minutes down the street to experience The Ritz for one night.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

El Gordo Seafood Opening Second Location

El Gordo Seafood is opening a second location in Oak Cliff, bringing its tacos and seafood to the Bishop Arts District. According to a quick Google search, the original El Gordo restaurant is located at 4841 Bernal Dr. in west Dallas. The restaurant’s “coming soon” sign has been put up at 451 West Davis at Woodlawn, according to The Advocate Oak Cliff. An advertisement for waitstaff has been posted on the establishment’s Instagram page.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Dallas Observer

Hungry Without a Trust Fund

Tired of cocktails that cost as much as a meal, and meals that cost as much as your car payment? (And we wish that were just a witty analogy.) In Dallas, that seems the norm now, as the wicked combo of inflation and gentrification is on track to drain every last cent out of your bank account. Even so, if you think that eating good food shouldn’t involve a loan officer, you may still be in luck — at least for the time being.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bakery#Tripadvisor#Corner Bakery Cafe#Muffins#Food Drink#The Cake Bar
CandysDirt

You Can Own One of The Most Important Hutsell Homes in Lakewood

One of Lakewood’s most historic and architecturally significant homes is for sale. Legendary architect Clifford D. Hutsell built this Spanish Eclectic house in 1936 and only about 50 others in Lakewood from 1926 to 1941. This Spanish Eclectic at 6969 Lakewood Boulevard features the coveted extraordinary details that define...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

A Promising New Restaurant in Lower Greenville and a Fresh Concept from the Group Behind Flower Child

Quarter Acre is a new neighborhood restaurant opening in Lower Greenville. (Photo by Emily Loving) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Dallas music icon...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Meet a Remodeled One-Level Gem Newly For Sale in The Private School Corridor

In a premier North Dallas neighborhood within the coveted Private School Corridor, a gorgeous home just listed with a long list of highlights. While the area is full of original Ranch-style residences, 11203 Bushire Drive is not that. Truly unique, the one-level home will woo you with its soaring high ceilings, open plan layout, and fully renovated spaces.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Southlake Style

Oli’s Island Shack Comes To Southlake

Southlake has got a new food truck rolling around town. Primarily driving around Southlake and Grapevine, Oli’s Island Shack is a local food truck that offers a variety of Caribbean cuisine for hungry customers. Between jerk chicken, loaded jerk fries, Jamaican beef patties, plantains and more, Southlake residents have more than enough to sink their teeth into.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Philly Pretzel Factory to close

A local pretzel shop is expected to close down soon, likely to reopen as a different business. Joe Izganics, who opened Philly Pretzel Factory in Flower Mound in late 2020 with his son Joseph, said Tuesday in a Facebook post in a large Flower Mound-centric group that the family business is closing its doors.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
tinybeans.com

Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond

There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
DALLAS, TX
allaccess.com

KKDA/Dallas 'DeDe In The Morning' Show' Looking For Its Next Star

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25). COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING"...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy