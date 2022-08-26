Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
CW33 NewsFix
Best restaurants in Dallas with outdoor seating, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, it’s officially the last day of August and that means there’s a couple of months left before it gets too cold to enjoy a meal outside (depending on how you deal with 50-degree weather in the winter that is). Wednesday, August 31...
Tequila tower, tableside guac & Instagrammable cocktails at Mi Dia from Scratch
Their name says it all. Everything at Mi Dia from Scratch is handmade, using only the freshest ingredients.
papercitymag.com
5 Fresh Reasons to Find Yourself at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
The entrance to The Ritz-Carlton Spa in Dallas' Uptown Neighborhood (courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas) As one of Dallas’ few five-star properties (and the only one according to Forbes), The Ritz-Carlton is undoubtedly one of the best hotels in North Texas, and somewhere I’ve been aching to have a staycation since I moved to the city four years ago. After a three-million-dollar renovation of the 12,000-square-foot luxury spa took place earlier this year, I knew it was time to check in to the iconic Uptown spot and its longstanding restaurant. I packed my overnight bag and headed 10 minutes down the street to experience The Ritz for one night.
dallasexpress.com
El Gordo Seafood Opening Second Location
El Gordo Seafood is opening a second location in Oak Cliff, bringing its tacos and seafood to the Bishop Arts District. According to a quick Google search, the original El Gordo restaurant is located at 4841 Bernal Dr. in west Dallas. The restaurant’s “coming soon” sign has been put up at 451 West Davis at Woodlawn, according to The Advocate Oak Cliff. An advertisement for waitstaff has been posted on the establishment’s Instagram page.
Dallas Observer
Hungry Without a Trust Fund
Tired of cocktails that cost as much as a meal, and meals that cost as much as your car payment? (And we wish that were just a witty analogy.) In Dallas, that seems the norm now, as the wicked combo of inflation and gentrification is on track to drain every last cent out of your bank account. Even so, if you think that eating good food shouldn’t involve a loan officer, you may still be in luck — at least for the time being.
checkoutdfw.com
From above or below, these restaurants have the best views in Dallas
If you love the idea of having dinner while taking in great views, we've rounded up a list of some of the best places to do that in Dallas. All of these spots offer not just great views, but quality food as well. Here's the list:. Monarch is known to...
Tip your hat to Garland, where lakeside lounging and delicious fun await
Did you know Garland is the Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas? That's right: It’s the center of the Resistol universe. The largest manufacturer of hats in the world has been making them in Garland ever since 1938, and you can visit the Resistol Outlet Store when you’re in town.
You Can Own One of The Most Important Hutsell Homes in Lakewood
One of Lakewood’s most historic and architecturally significant homes is for sale. Legendary architect Clifford D. Hutsell built this Spanish Eclectic house in 1936 and only about 50 others in Lakewood from 1926 to 1941. This Spanish Eclectic at 6969 Lakewood Boulevard features the coveted extraordinary details that define...
papercitymag.com
A Promising New Restaurant in Lower Greenville and a Fresh Concept from the Group Behind Flower Child
Quarter Acre is a new neighborhood restaurant opening in Lower Greenville. (Photo by Emily Loving) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend: September 2-4
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Friday, September 2. Riverfront Jazz Festival at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Dallas music icon...
Meet a Remodeled One-Level Gem Newly For Sale in The Private School Corridor
In a premier North Dallas neighborhood within the coveted Private School Corridor, a gorgeous home just listed with a long list of highlights. While the area is full of original Ranch-style residences, 11203 Bushire Drive is not that. Truly unique, the one-level home will woo you with its soaring high ceilings, open plan layout, and fully renovated spaces.
Frisco's Harper Row Homes owner follows passion for home decor
Heather Hirosky opened her shop in 2018. (Sara Rodia/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a longtime passion, Heather Hirosky opened up her own home decor and design store Harper Row Home in 2018 west of FM 423 on King Road in west Frisco. Hirosky owned an...
Southlake Style
Oli’s Island Shack Comes To Southlake
Southlake has got a new food truck rolling around town. Primarily driving around Southlake and Grapevine, Oli’s Island Shack is a local food truck that offers a variety of Caribbean cuisine for hungry customers. Between jerk chicken, loaded jerk fries, Jamaican beef patties, plantains and more, Southlake residents have more than enough to sink their teeth into.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
This DFW Suburb Is the Best Place in the US to Buy a House, Study Says
A new WalletHub study found the best place to buy a home in the entire country is in North Texas. The personal finance website ranked 300 cities based on the real estate market, affordability and economic environment. Frisco tops the list. The cities of Allen, McKinney, Austin, Denton and Richardson...
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
Philly Pretzel Factory to close
A local pretzel shop is expected to close down soon, likely to reopen as a different business. Joe Izganics, who opened Philly Pretzel Factory in Flower Mound in late 2020 with his son Joseph, said Tuesday in a Facebook post in a large Flower Mound-centric group that the family business is closing its doors.
tinybeans.com
Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond
There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
Another Metro Area Is Poised to Overtake Dallas-Fort Worth in Apartment Development
Did the construction cones on Dallas-Fort Worth streets leave a hint? They should’ve. Dallas-Fort Worth is projected to be the hottest metro area in terms of new development, specifically apartment deliveries, in 2022, according to a RentCafé study. The highlights for Dallas-Fort Worth:. The Dallas-Fort Worth market is...
allaccess.com
KKDA/Dallas 'DeDe In The Morning' Show' Looking For Its Next Star
SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25). COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING"...
