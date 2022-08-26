The entrance to The Ritz-Carlton Spa in Dallas' Uptown Neighborhood (courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas) As one of Dallas’ few five-star properties (and the only one according to Forbes), The Ritz-Carlton is undoubtedly one of the best hotels in North Texas, and somewhere I’ve been aching to have a staycation since I moved to the city four years ago. After a three-million-dollar renovation of the 12,000-square-foot luxury spa took place earlier this year, I knew it was time to check in to the iconic Uptown spot and its longstanding restaurant. I packed my overnight bag and headed 10 minutes down the street to experience The Ritz for one night.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO