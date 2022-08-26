Willard police officer helps save baby born unexpectedly in apartment

Steve Purdy, a sergeant with the Willard Police Department was having a pretty normal shift on Friday, Aug. 12 when a call came in around 11 p.m. about a pregnant woman who was laboring in apartments near the police station.

"Since I was close, I decided to go ahead and head that way and see if I could help," Purdy said.

On his way to the apartment, Purdy said the call was updated to say that the mother, Tayllor Burt, had given birth to her baby, Asher Daugherty, but that the boy's condition was not great.

"Dispatch notified that the baby wasn't breathing and that the baby was turning blue," Purdy said.

When he arrived, Purdy said Asher's father, Ray Daugherty, let him in and Purdy saw the mother doing CPR. He said he stepped in and took over, doing "rescue breathing and chest compression."

Purdy said that Asher's color was improving but he still wasn't breathing on his own so he asked the parents if they had anything to suction any debris out of Asher's airway. Thankfully, Purdy said, the mother did. And once Purdy got the airway clear, Asher started breathing on his own.

"It was very tense for me because, you know, I wanted the baby to be okay and then the mother still needed medical care herself," Purdy said. "I've given CPR several times but never to an infant. I've never been part of a baby being born."

Once Asher started breathing on his own, the fire department and an ambulance had arrived and backup officers were also on the scene.

"All of that happened in a matter of minutes," Purdy said. "I was happy when the fire department arrived, they have a higher level of training of course on helping folks that need medical care than the police department does."

Asher's dad, Daugherty, said he really appreciated how calm and collected Purdy was during the whole process.

"Thank God that he was there," Daugherty said. "Because he just completely made me feel like my baby was being taken care of, and not just him the whole police department really."

Daugherty added that they had scheduled an induction date for Asher for Aug. 23, but on the 21st his wife, Burt, had been experiencing intermittent contractions before they became more intense around 11 p.m. and Asher was born in their bathroom roughly 30 minutes later.

"He did not want to wait until the 23rd," Daugherty said with a laugh.

Both mom and baby are doing just fine today.

More: Army surplus store owner sentenced for selling MREs stolen by Fort Leonard Wood soldiers

When asked about the incident, Willard Police Chief Tom McClain said something like this is a once-in-a-career event, adding that he couldn't be more proud of Purdy whom he called "one of my best."

"I couldn't be more proud of Sgt. Steve Purdy," McClain said. "Steve Purdy has made a grand difference in a lot of peoples' lives over his career, but this one kind of rises to the top."

Purdy said he appreciated the praise, but he was most impressed with the mother, Tayllor Burt.

"I'm glad I had the first responder training where I was able to clear the baby's airways, just the basics of the ABCs of CPR. I'm glad I had that and was able to help," Purdy said. "That being said, I think the mother is pretty amazing delivering her baby by herself in her own home."

Purdy has been an officer in Willard since 2012 and previously was a professional fighter and worked in the food industry. McClain said when he interviewed Purdy, he was working as a manager of a Krispy Kreme in Branson.

"He was wanting to make a change," McClain said. "And I asked him why he wanted to be a police officer and he said 'Chief, I just want to be in a position to make a difference in peoples' lives.'"

Purdy said he never imagined he would be in this sort of situation, previously working in the food industry for 20 years.

"Being a police officer is different than anything I've ever done," Purdy said. "I'm glad I've been able to, it's a rich life being able to help people."

Daugherty said that he will never be able to repay Purdy for what he did and plans on taking him out to dinner.

"I can never tell him thank you enough," Daugherty said. "I'm just so thankful that he was there and that he decided to become a police officer."

"He seems like such a genuine guy who really just wants to help people."

Overall, Purdy said he is just glad everyone is okay.

"It was an overwhelming joyful feeling when Asher started breathing and you could see that the family was relieved," he said. "When the baby started breathing of course I handed Asher to his mother and she held him, and I thought that was a pretty good ending to that incident."

More: SPD non-sworn traffic officers fill in for crossing guards during back-to-school season

Some might call Purdy a hero for his actions, but Purdy said everyone involved that night is a hero.

"I think of the whole Willard team as heroes. The police department, the fire department and the Mercy ambulance that responds to Willard, all these people work together really well," Purdy said. "I think together we're definitely heroes."

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Willard police officer helps save baby born unexpectedly in apartment