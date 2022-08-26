ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

Someone Stole & Burned Several American Flags From a Maine Apartment

According to an article by WABI TV 5, Maine Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an incident where several American and service flags were removed from private property and burned. Police say that whoever did this targeted multiple apartments in the town of Hermon, Maine. After taking the flags down, the suspect...
HERMON, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 1

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after being involved in a two-vehicle crash involving injury at the corner of Pleasant and Main Street in Blue Hill Aug. 23. “A suspect has been identified and the investigation is...
BLUE HILL, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police log week of September 1

ELLSWORTH — An officer investigated an alleged assault between a “potential patient” and a hospital staff member, who declined to proceed with a complaint on Aug. 23. Police went to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital after a panic alarm was pushed. While the staff member didn’t want to pursue the assault charge, officers did arrest Michael Ireland, 58, a transient, on a charge of bail violation.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Man who hit couple on motorcycle indicted

DOVER FOXCROFT — The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowdoin man charged with hitting a couple on a motorcycle and leaving the scene of the crash. Police say Edward McGuire,62, was driving on the Boardman Road in Madison and failed to stop at a stop sign in May.
MADISON, ME
WMTW

Two killed in Maine crash

CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
CARMEL, ME
wabi.tv

BREAKING: One dead after car v. motorcycle crash in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a car crash in the area of College Ave and Hazelwood Ave. Authorities tell us the crash happened around 10am. It involved a KVCAP van and a motorcycle, and the driver of the motorcycle was declared dead on the scene. Authorities...
WATERVILLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 1

ELLSWORTH — A 22-year-old Surry man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Aug. 24, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputy John Stanley investigated the incident. Impaired operation. Deputy Rob Morang took a complaint about an intoxicated motorist in Orland Aug. 22. Morang notified local agencies and patrolled...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

wabi.tv

Rockland police charge 4 in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police say they have charged four people, including two juveniles, in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree earlier this month. Police say they had a least five complaints of property tagged with graffiti that included racist and vulgar language. According to Village Soup, the two...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash Monday night in Carmel. It happened just after 9 p.m. on the Hampden Road. Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Steven Shelley of Hermon was driving at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center-line and then hit several trees.
CARMEL, ME
wabi.tv

Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the downtown area for the next few hours. They say workers are trying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street. You can check their social media pages for updates.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

‘Bess the Book Bus’ makes a stop in Winterport

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Building home libraries and lifelong readers - that is the goal of Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach that travels across the country giving out free books to kids. The bus made a stop at Winterport Memorial Library Wednesday to help them celebrate the...
WINTERPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

wabi.tv

