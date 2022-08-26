Read full article on original website
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
wabi.tv
Locals gather at a park in Augusta for International Overdose Awareness Day
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A group of people gathered at Mill Park in Augusta Wednesday for International Overdose Awareness Day. The gathering was organized by GRASP - Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing. The Organization has been putting this event on for five years now. They say their purpose is to...
Someone Stole & Burned Several American Flags From a Maine Apartment
According to an article by WABI TV 5, Maine Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an incident where several American and service flags were removed from private property and burned. Police say that whoever did this targeted multiple apartments in the town of Hermon, Maine. After taking the flags down, the suspect...
Police investigating multiple incidents of criminal vandalism in Hermon
HERMON, Maine — Police are currently investigating several incidents of criminal vandalism in Hermon. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into several incidents involving damage or theft to property of the town office, an apartment complex, and several residences, according to a release Monday afternoon. Between...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 1
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after being involved in a two-vehicle crash involving injury at the corner of Pleasant and Main Street in Blue Hill Aug. 23. “A suspect has been identified and the investigation is...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of September 1
ELLSWORTH — An officer investigated an alleged assault between a “potential patient” and a hospital staff member, who declined to proceed with a complaint on Aug. 23. Police went to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital after a panic alarm was pushed. While the staff member didn’t want to pursue the assault charge, officers did arrest Michael Ireland, 58, a transient, on a charge of bail violation.
wabi.tv
Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
foxbangor.com
Man who hit couple on motorcycle indicted
DOVER FOXCROFT — The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowdoin man charged with hitting a couple on a motorcycle and leaving the scene of the crash. Police say Edward McGuire,62, was driving on the Boardman Road in Madison and failed to stop at a stop sign in May.
Community grieves after double-fatal crash in Carmel
CARMEL, Maine — A community is in grieving after two people were found dead after a car crash in Carmel. Police on Wednesday identified the victims as Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh. Officials said Shelley was driving and Brown was a passenger. At...
WMTW
Two killed in Maine crash
CARMEL, Maine — Two people are dead after a crash in the town of Carmel, just west of Bangor. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 between Dixmont Road and Dyer Road. Deputies say it appears a car was...
wabi.tv
BREAKING: One dead after car v. motorcycle crash in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a car crash in the area of College Ave and Hazelwood Ave. Authorities tell us the crash happened around 10am. It involved a KVCAP van and a motorcycle, and the driver of the motorcycle was declared dead on the scene. Authorities...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 1
ELLSWORTH — A 22-year-old Surry man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Aug. 24, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputy John Stanley investigated the incident. Impaired operation. Deputy Rob Morang took a complaint about an intoxicated motorist in Orland Aug. 22. Morang notified local agencies and patrolled...
WMTW
Vandals steal, burn flags at Maine apartment complex
HERMON, Maine — Firefighters in Hermon say someone stole American flags and service flags from residents' property at the Hermon Meadows Apartments and then burned them in the driveway of the apartments. Firefighters say it happened either late Sunday or early Monday. The Hermon Fire Department said there was...
wabi.tv
Rockland police charge 4 in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland Police say they have charged four people, including two juveniles, in connection with a graffiti vandalism spree earlier this month. Police say they had a least five complaints of property tagged with graffiti that included racist and vulgar language. According to Village Soup, the two...
WGME
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
wabi.tv
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash Monday night in Carmel. It happened just after 9 p.m. on the Hampden Road. Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Steven Shelley of Hermon was driving at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center-line and then hit several trees.
wabi.tv
Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the downtown area for the next few hours. They say workers are trying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street. You can check their social media pages for updates.
wabi.tv
‘Bess the Book Bus’ makes a stop in Winterport
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Building home libraries and lifelong readers - that is the goal of Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach that travels across the country giving out free books to kids. The bus made a stop at Winterport Memorial Library Wednesday to help them celebrate the...
Two dead in Carmel crash Monday night
CARMEL, Maine — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Carmel on Monday night. A male driver and his male passenger were found dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Their names are being withheld until family is notified. The...
wabi.tv
Flags stolen off Hermon apartments, burned
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Someone took American flags and Service flags off of apartments in Hermon and burned them in their driveway. Now they are asking for help with figuring out who is responsible for this. The Hermon Fire Department posted on Monday that it happened overnight in Hermon Meadows...
