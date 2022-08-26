ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season

The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Orioles
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game

The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman leading off Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman will bat leadoff on Wednesday against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Edman was the last batter in the order on Tuesday and he provided the Cardinals with their only score of the game via a solo home run. He will move into the leadoff spot against the Reds' southpaw while the lefty-hitting Lars Nootbaar takes a seat.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Tuesday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to shortstop and Dylan Moore was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Matt Manning, our models project Toro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Athletics' Cristian Pache absent Thursday afternoon

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. Cal Stevenson will replace Pache in center field and hit ninth. Stevenson has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Sheldon Neuse sitting Thursday afternoon for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Vimael Machin will replace Neuse on third base and bat fifth. Machin has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Marlins' Charles Leblanc batting eighth on Wednesday

Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Leblanc will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays. Jon Berti moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 8.5 FanDuel points...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Alfonso Rivas batting eighth on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rivas will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Mitch White and Toronto. P.J. Higgins moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivas for 6.6 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL

