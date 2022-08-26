ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

Horse-drawn buggy rear-ended by pickup results in serious injuries for Texas County man

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday morning after his horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended by a pickup in Texas County.

Hartshorn resident Shetler E. Alvin was driving the buggy on Highway KK when it was hit by a 1998 Chevy Silverado at 7:25 a.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred seven miles north of Summersville on a stretch of highway frequented by Amish and Mennonites.

Alvin was air-lifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The 16-year-old male driver of the pickup, also a Hartshorn resident, sustained minor injuries, the patrol reported. The status of the horse was not immediately available.

Rear-end buggy accidents are not uncommon in southwest Missouri.

In October of 2021, an 18-year-old Amish woman from Eldorado Springs was seriously injured near Jerico Springs after an unknown vehicle struck a buggy in a hit-and-run.

In 2019, a mother and her two young children were seriously injured near Licking when their buggy was rear-ended. It was the third serious buggy-automobile collision near Licking in a three-year span, one involving a fatality.

