Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man falls from Orange Park Mall roof, knocked unconsciousZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Comments / 0