North Carolina high school football scores, live updates for Week 2 in WNC, Asheville area

By James Crabtree-Hannigan, Asheville Citizen Times
 5 days ago
Welcome to Week 2 of the Western North Carolina high school football season.

The WNC footballFriday night schedule features some huge games: West Henderson looks to dethrone Hendersonville as the county's top team, Asheville High and Reynolds both take road trips to Cleveland County powerhouses, Christ School travels to Polk County in a rare private vs. public WNC clash, and more.

Follow along with our live scoreboard through the night, and check back for the early highlights of key games. While you're waiting, check out some of our best stories from the opening weeks of the season.

'Wearing it for him':Andrews football's Isaac Weaver changes jersey to honor late cousin

WNC LEADERBOARD:Find out who had big games Week 1

WEEK 2 PREDICTIONS:Picks for every Friday night game

