Live scoreboard: Week 1 of high school football season kicks off in Marion County

While last week's preseason classics were fun, the high school football season officially kicks off this week. These meetings on the gridiron will count for a check in the win column or the loss column.

For some teams, the Week 1 matchups will give first-year head coaches an opportunity to notch their first win with their respective program.

As always, there are some solid Marion County game, but the game of the week is actually happening in Tallahassee as Florida High hosts Trinity Catholic . The teams met in Ocala last Nov. 26 in the Class 3A, Region 1 final, with the Seminoles winning.

This will be the only potential meeting of the season between these two programs, as Trinity is now in Class 1S and the Seminoles are in 2S.

Keep up with all of the Week 1 action using the Ocala Star-Banner live scoreboard.

UPDATE : Vanguard will now play Gainesville at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Booster Stadium after postponement tonight.

