Greenville area high school football roundup, Week 1: Mann is 2-0, Hillcrest tops Greer

It's another week of high school football in South Carolina. And it's about wrapped up, but Carolina and Woodmont will finish their games on Saturday. Mann is 2-0 first the time since 2011 , which is the last time the Patriots made the playoffs. Hillcrest hung 62 points on Greer to beat the Yellow Jackets for the first time in school history and Bennett Judy broke his own passing record.

Check out a roundup of all the action below from Week 1 of the high school football season in the Greenville area:

FINAL SCORES

Hillcrest 62, Greer 14: Kaden Rowland was 8-of-16 for 175 passing yards and a touchdown for Greer. Brock Diggins had one catch for a 31-yard touchdown and Chase Byrd had three catches for 107 yards. Hillcrest wideouts Grant Holliday, Avery McFadden and AJ Mayberry each caught touchdowns. Logan Coldren and Thomas Stanley combined for 53 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to lead the Rams.

J.L. Mann 14, Riverside 7: Cayden Cosby had 85 receiving yards and a touchdown for Riverside. Robinson Sanders was 11-of-30 passing for 127 yards and a TD pass. Mikkel Skinner and Zach Beasley combined for 50 rushing yards. J.L. Mann's Ethan Anderson had 180 passing yards, a touchdown pass and a team-high 36 rushing yards. Toby Cates Jr. had eight catches for 99 yards. Mann is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 with the victory.

T.L. Hanna 36, Greenville 29: Greenville's Jordan Sink threw three touchdown passes, giving him five on the year. Four-star wideout Mazeo Bennett caught two of them and three-star Minnesota commit Tyler Brown had a touchdown catch for Greenville. Red Raider running back Jayvion Sherman also rushed for a touchdown.

Mauldin 20, Boiling Springs 7: Running back Kelvin Johnson rushed for almost 200 yards on 21 carries and scored twice on the ground. Barrett Sweden had two catches for one yard and a touchdown, Aaron Bowens had seven catches for 54 yards and quarterback Emory Watson was 16-of-25 for 141 yards and a touchdown pass.

Christ Church 41, Southside 14: Dashun Reeder scored four rushing touchdowns and Woods Windham was 14-of-22 passing for 119 yards, a TD and an interception for Christ Church. Constantine Gandis was 7-of-7 on PATs and had 38- and 48-yard field goals. Ryan Coley had five tackles for CCES.

Pendleton 34, Eastside 8: Quarterback Jadon Page was 10-of-16 with 122 yards and a TD pass for Eastside. Eli Clint had four catches for 79 yards and a TD. Kalvin Banks rushed for 72 yards on 19 carries, Elijah Foster had six carries for 42 yards. Langston Scott had eight total tackles and Ethan Fasuyi had 15 total tackles.

Wade Hampton 49, Travelers Rest 28: Wade Hampton hasn't won a game since defeating J.L. Mann in 2018. The Generals losing extended four seasons and 26 games before Friday's win -- which is head coach Travis Miller's first at the school.

Charlotte Christian 52, Southside Christian 28: After not losing a game since 2019 until last week, the Sabres are 0-2 to start their season and state title defense in Class A.

Blue Ridge 20, Liberty 7 -- Game called due to weather: Blue Ridge's Tucker Massey rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns, Bryson Wyatt rushed for a score as well as the Tigers are 2-0 on the season.

Woodruff 31, Fountain Inn 0: Woodruff blitzed the Fury in the latter's second game since opening as a new high school.

Clinton 55, Laurens 28: Laurens drops to 0-2 on the year and Clinton is 2-0 with the win.

Sandy Creek 46, Greenwood 21: Greenwood (0-2) hits the road to take on Dorman (2-0) in Week 2

Carolina 22, West-Oak 6

Woodmont 53, Walhalla 34

Joe Dandron covers high school sports for The Greenville News.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville area high school football roundup, Week 1: Mann is 2-0, Hillcrest tops Greer