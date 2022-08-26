Live high school football scoreboard: Regular season kicks off in Lake and Sumter counties
While last week's preseason classics were fun, the high school football season officially kicks off this week.
These meetings on the gridiron will count for a check in the win column or the loss column.
For some teams, the Week 1 matchups will give first-year head coaches an opportunity to notch their first win with their respective program.
Keep up with all of Week 1 action using the Daily Commercial live scoreboard.
