ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Live high school football scoreboard: Regular season kicks off in Lake and Sumter counties

By Staff report
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lt4l2_0hWwbv9Q00

While last week's preseason classics were fun, the high school football season officially kicks off this week.

These meetings on the gridiron will count for a check in the win column or the loss column.

For some teams, the Week 1 matchups will give first-year head coaches an opportunity to notch their first win with their respective program.

Keep up with all of Week 1 action using the Daily Commercial live scoreboard.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW:Can Leesburg give repeat performance and return to playoffs?

Who's No. 1?:USA Today Florida Network Week 1 high school football poll

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW:Wildwood wants to keep playoff streak alive in 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Flood Watch in effect for Baker, Union, Bradford, Alachua and west/central Marion counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flood watch has been issued today for inland Northeast and North Central Florida. The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Monday, Aug. 29th. Locally heavy, potentially flooding rainfall is possible in areas that have already seen significant rainfall totals. Northeast Florida is dealing with saturated grounds and rising rivers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Leesburg, FL
Lake County, FL
Education
City
Wildwood, FL
Local
Florida Education
County
Sumter County, FL
County
Lake County, FL
Sumter County, FL
Education
Lake County, FL
Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Gridiron Football#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports
click orlando

More rain, rain coming our way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are still pinpointing high rain chances in Central Florida. Rain chances will be up to 70% on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect rain chances at 60% Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be close to the average,...
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Pointe Orlando lines up major new entertainment complex

Pointe Orlando dining and shopping center on International Drive has signed an agreement to add a major new immersive dining and entertainment complex to its portfolio of restaurants, shops, and IMAX theater. The development will feature nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, as well as an...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers

While it will take years for Orlando to shake its reputation as the chain capital of the world, real heads know that the City Beautiful has been a culinary hotspot for quite some time. Even with the help of our stellar food critics and reporters, navigating Orlando's booming food scene...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Ocala Gazette

Local officials: Please implement school concurrency

During the Aug. 16 Marion County Board of County Commission meeting, Commissioner Michelle Stone signaled to her fellow board members that she would soon be presenting a draft copy of a new interlocal agreement between Marion County, several of the municipalities and the school district. Stone offered the information in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Peaches and Kalifa rolled into Orlando's Plaza Live on a sleepy Monday night and really shook things up here in the City Beautiful. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal debut The Teaches of Peaches, Peaches performed the album in full with over-the-top theatrics and production that included a giant condom (that she walked over the crowd in). Sex ed. was in session definitely.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
890
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy