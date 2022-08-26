Week 2 high school football roundup: Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties and more

Here are results following a busy Week 2 of high school football in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties.

Alexander Central 17, North Gaston 8

A 49-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Belton to Jurnee Lattimore and the ensuing two-point conversion cut Alexander Central’s lead to two at halftime. The Cougars answered immediately after the break, a Garison Millsaps touchdown putting the game away.

East Lincoln 53, Forestview 0

Tyler Mizzell threw three touchdowns and rushed for three more in an East Lincoln rout. On the receiving end of his touchdown passes were Riley Shropshire, Keandre Walker and Jackson Beam. Christopher Daley II rushed for a Mustang touchdown, with Walker and Parker Davis scoring TDs on a punt return and an interception return, respectively.

Hickory Grove Christian 55, Highland Tech 22

The Rams drop to 0-2.

Hunter Huss 49, Hibriten 42

Hunter Huss ended a 10-game losing streak.

Kings Mountain 24, Asheville 0

Lamont Littlejohn connected with Jaqualyn Sanders for a 24-yard touchdown, with Caleb Holland and Teddy Jeffries adding rushing touchdowns as the Mountaineers moved to 2-0.

Lincolnton 20, North Lincoln 17

Lincolnton picks up its first win over North Lincoln since 2017.

Mountain Island Charter 30, Corvian Community 17

The Raptors earned a win in their opener.

South Point 48, East Gaston 6

South Point outgained East Gaston 423-141 en route to its 16th consecutive victory in the schools’ “Black Friday” rivalry. Cam Medlock rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns, with Patrick Blee adding 111 yards and another two TDs. Gavin Smith also rushed for a touchdown, with Aaron Chaney and Colby Hamilton catching TD passes.

Stuart Cramer 48, Bessemer City 28

Stuart Cramer’s Justin Rocquemore tied a Gaston County record also held by Cherryville’s Ben Lastra (2003) and Kyle Holcomb of Mountain Island Charter (2016), throwing for seven touchdowns.

Bessemer City’s Jammer Holmes threw three touchdowns of his own, two of them to Jvontre Duff and another to Randall Pettus. Terrance Smith rushed for another Yellow Jacket touchdown.

T.C. Roberson 12, Ashbrook 0

The Green Wave drop to 1-1.

West Lincoln 48, Cherryville 0

Mason Avery rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns, while Jaylin Winnex (nine carries, 88 yards) and Jordan Truesdale (four carries, 75 yards) and Lucas Howell (three carries, 66 yards) also rushed for touchdowns. Nate Rye also scored, catching a touchdown pass from Truesdale.

