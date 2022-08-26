ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Week 2 high school football roundup: Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties and more

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bKoy_0hWwbsVF00

Here are results following a busy Week 2 of high school football in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties.

Lights out: Burns football dominates rivalry matchup with Crest, ruins Sosebee's home debut

Shelby drops to 0-2: Reynolds football rolls past Shelby behind sophomore Max Guest's 302 yards rushing, 4 touchdowns

Week 2 scores around the state: North Carolina high school football scores for Week 2 of 2022 NCHSAA season

Alexander Central 17, North Gaston 8

A 49-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Belton to Jurnee Lattimore and the ensuing two-point conversion cut Alexander Central’s lead to two at halftime. The Cougars answered immediately after the break, a Garison Millsaps touchdown putting the game away.

East Lincoln 53, Forestview 0

Tyler Mizzell threw three touchdowns and rushed for three more in an East Lincoln rout. On the receiving end of his touchdown passes were Riley Shropshire, Keandre Walker and Jackson Beam. Christopher Daley II rushed for a Mustang touchdown, with Walker and Parker Davis scoring TDs on a punt return and an interception return, respectively.

Hickory Grove Christian 55, Highland Tech 22

The Rams drop to 0-2.

Hunter Huss 49, Hibriten 42

Hunter Huss ended a 10-game losing streak.

Kings Mountain 24, Asheville 0

Lamont Littlejohn connected with Jaqualyn Sanders for a 24-yard touchdown, with Caleb Holland and Teddy Jeffries adding rushing touchdowns as the Mountaineers moved to 2-0.

Lincolnton 20, North Lincoln 17

Lincolnton picks up its first win over North Lincoln since 2017.

Mountain Island Charter 30, Corvian Community 17

The Raptors earned a win in their opener.

South Point 48, East Gaston 6

South Point outgained East Gaston 423-141 en route to its 16th consecutive victory in the schools’ “Black Friday” rivalry. Cam Medlock rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns, with Patrick Blee adding 111 yards and another two TDs. Gavin Smith also rushed for a touchdown, with Aaron Chaney and Colby Hamilton catching TD passes.

Stuart Cramer 48, Bessemer City 28

Stuart Cramer’s Justin Rocquemore tied a Gaston County record also held by Cherryville’s Ben Lastra (2003) and Kyle Holcomb of Mountain Island Charter (2016), throwing for seven touchdowns.

Bessemer City’s Jammer Holmes threw three touchdowns of his own, two of them to Jvontre Duff and another to Randall Pettus. Terrance Smith rushed for another Yellow Jacket touchdown.

T.C. Roberson 12, Ashbrook 0

The Green Wave drop to 1-1.

West Lincoln 48, Cherryville 0

Mason Avery rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns, while Jaylin Winnex (nine carries, 88 yards) and Jordan Truesdale (four carries, 75 yards) and Lucas Howell (three carries, 66 yards) also rushed for touchdowns. Nate Rye also scored, catching a touchdown pass from Truesdale.

Surprise, surprise: Here's how underdog Kings Mountain downed rival Shelby

Week 1 scores, recaps: North Carolina high school football: Gastonia, Shelby-area Week 1 roundup

Week 1 takeaways: What we learned from A.J. Richardson, King Mountain, Shelby, Ashbrook in high school football

Photo galleries: North Gaston at East Gaston | Kings Mountain at Shelby | Bunker Hill at Stuart Cramer | Forestview at Burns

You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email jhughes@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Week 2 high school football roundup: Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties and more

Comments / 0

Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football: A Weekend in the Mountains

I graduated from Appalachian State University in December of 2016, having fully enjoyed my bonus semester in that mountain town, holding two degrees and completely unsure of what my next move would be as I left the high country. I dearly loved each of my four (and a half) years in the western part of the state, and I think my penchant for skipping class and exploring the surrounding area qualifies me uniquely to write this pseudo-guide to the area surrounding Kidd Brewer Stadium, colloquially known as ‘The Rock,’ where our Tar Heels will undergo the first true road test of the season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WBTV

Livingstone hosts Catawba College in Mayor’s Cup game on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mayor’s Cup, a one time annual event between Salisbury’s Catawba and Livingstone College football teams, will return on Saturday evening at 5:00 p.m. at Livingstone. “As presidents of our community’s two four-year colleges, we’re glad schedules allow our teams to compete once again,”...
SALISBURY, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC, is a foodie hub, and some of the best restaurants in town sell seafood. Charlotte’s proximity to the ocean and the influence of Southern comfort food make the seafood scene in Charlotte second to none. I’ve spent a lot of time in Charlotte, and I love seafood,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Police-involved shooting closes Charlotte's Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherryville, NC
Gaston County, NC
Sports
County
Lincoln County, NC
City
Bessemer City, NC
City
Lincolnton, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Sports
City
Cleveland, NC
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Football
City
Shelby, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
City
Gaston, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Education
City
Gastonia, NC
Gaston County, NC
Education
herosports.com

Will Healy, Charlotte No Longer College Football Darlings

Will Healy transformed Austin Peay from a dumpster fire – the FCS program went 0-11 in 2016, his first year as the head coach – to a respectable squad, which went 13-10 over his next two seasons. Healy, currently just 37 years old, turned his young age, recruiting successes, and on-field results into a new job: the head coaching gig at Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Rams#Raptors#American Football#Highschoolsports#Crest#Nchsaa#Alexander Central 17#T J Belton#Garison Millsaps#Jackson Beam#Christian#Highland Tech 22
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte

Part of N. Graham St. in north Charlotte closed after crash involving utility pole. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, lines are down in the area of Graham Street and Sylvania Avenue. Crash brings down power lines, blocking part of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. Updated: 19 hours ago. There...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WBTV

Two injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were seriously injured in a shooting that happened near an uptown Charlotte hookah lounge early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the area of Fire House Bar & Lounge, which is off West Carson Boulevard and between South Mint and South Church streets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WBTV

Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy