Wave 3
Family member reacts to Jeffersonville funeral home director’s criminal charges
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled 'bully' after JCPS bus incident. A Jefferson County Public School mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last week's explosive school bus incident.
Wave 3
2 arrested in July homicide on E. St. Catherine St.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested two people in connection with a July homicide in the Germantown neighborhood. Josiah S. Hart, also known as Josie Samantha Hart, 37, of Louisville, and Gregory D. Rhodes, 52, of Louisville, are each charged with murder, theft of an auto over $10,000 and tampering with evidence.
Wave 3
Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
Wave 3
Ky. officials offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of copper wire thieves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, officials are offering a reward leading to arrests. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Wednesday there would be a $2,500 reward for information leading to arrests and prosecution of...
Wave 3
Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities
A Jeffersonville funeral director is facing charges after decomposing bodies were found inside his business.
Wave 3
Officials identify Georgia man found shot, killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was found shot and killed inside a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood has been identified. Kelvin Sam Jr., 24, from Conyers, Ga., was shot and killed on North 19th Street on Tuesday evening, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Wave 3
TARC driver finds lost child on route, helps police reunite child with mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC bus driver assisted in reuniting a lost child with their mother while on route on Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, TARC said the driver was on duty and found a child, whose age was not given, wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets.
Wave 3
Madison, Ind. school resource officer under investigation for misconduct
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Madison Indiana’s school resource officers is on leave after a complaint about misconduct. Law enforcement is saying very little about the case at this time. Madison Consolidated Schools resource officer Timothy Armstrong was put on leave on Aug. 18, the same day a...
Wave 3
Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about transgender city employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fire captain is in trouble after making inappropriate comments about a Louisville transgender paramedic. Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training. According to documents obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Patterson was accused of making...
Wave 3
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel convicted of misappropriating guns from state police
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to evidence at trial, in 2016, Crawford, of Georgetown, conspired with John Goble, the former...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
Wave 3
Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of...
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed a in crash in the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 6 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being found shot in vehicle near Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Russell neighborhood near Central High School on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South 11th Street and West Chestnut Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Wave 3
Arson investigators looking for suspects in Dollar General fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Arson Bureau are looking for suspects believed to be involved in a structure fire at the Dollar General in Fairdale. According to the Arson Bureau, on August 21 around 5:00p.m. fire companies were dispatched to the 7400 block of 3rd Street for a report of a structure fire.
Wave 3
20-year-old man killed in Okolona neighborhood motorcycle crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified a 20-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash in the Okolona neighborhood on Tuesday evening. Nathan Young, 20, died due to multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash at Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Wave 3
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last week’s explosive school bus incident. The incident happened Friday afternoon while children were on the way home from Carter Elementary School. It shows Delvantae King board the...
Wave 3
Man shot and killed in New Albany identified
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway in New Albany after a man was shot and killed overnight. Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said officers called to the 1300 block of Beechwood Ave. just after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found the victim, identified as Dajour Drones, 25, of New Albany, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Man indicted after hit and run that killed Kansas man, injured family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being indicted after a deadly hit and run that killed a Kansas man and injured the family. According the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Michael Hurley. Hurley is being charged...
Wave 3
Homicide suspect who fled home incarceration arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a 2018 homicide who escaped from home incarceration just over one year ago has been recaptured. Brandon Johnson, 31, of Louisville, was arrested August 29 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is now facing additional charges of escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and theft.
