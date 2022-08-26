ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

High School Football: Top performers from Week 2 in Fayetteville area

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
 5 days ago

Eight high school football teams in Cumberland County had a chance to start the NC high school football 2022 season with a 2-0 record.

Four of those teams will carry a perfect mark into Week 3. Gray's Creek, Seventy-First, Terry Sanford and Westover earned wins Friday night to remain unbeaten.

Here's a look at Week 2 scores and top performers from games involving Cumberland County teams.

Seventy-First 14, Pine Forest 6

The Falcons survived a defensive battle between Fayetteville’s conference-championship teams from last season.

Sophomore defensive lineman Hector Bautista had double-digit tackles, including several sacks, and a fumble recovery to lead Seventy-First’s defense. Omar Houston had an interception and Zayvion Hill had a fumble recovery.

SUPER SOPHOMORE: Hector Bautista, Seventy-First football's 'nonstop' sophomore, shines vs. Pine Forest

Seventy-First scored both of its touchdowns in the first half. Offensively, junior running back Anthony Quinn Jr. had 24 carries for 186 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback DeAndre Nance connected with senior wide receiver Aaron Downing on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Pine Forest senior Mathias Winston scored on a 1-yard run and snagged an interception.

Terry Sanford 40, Jack Britt 27

The Bulldogs scored 33 first-half points on their way to a second win in a row.

Senior quarterback Dante Garcia led the offensive onslaught with 325 passing yards and four touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Patrick Shook was Garcia's top target with four catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Jack Britt senior Sincere Baines racked up 313 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 178 rushing yards and 113 receiving yards.

Gray's Creek 35, Union Pines 12

The Bears leaned on their rushing attack to improve to 2-0.

Senior running back Javon Webb had 24 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow senior Elijah Wilson added 64 yards on 13 carries, and junior Tyler Davis accounted for three touchdowns. Davis had 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. He also completed a 10-yard pass for a touchdown.

E.E. Smith 26, Cape Fear 16

The Golden Bulls rallied from a double-digit deficit to earn their first win since April 9, 2021, overcoming a 13-point halftime deficit.

Sophomore running back Terence Rogers had two touchdowns. Senior running back Chris Busbee also scored a rushing touchdown. Senior all-purpose player Seth Franklin scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 95-yard kickoff return.

Cape Fear junior running back Cameron Graham had a rushing touchdown and senior quarterback Cole Wilson connected wide receiver Jacary Lightsey for a passing touchdown in the first half.

Tyler Buckley made a 27-yard field goal to give Cape Fear a 16-13 lead before E.E. Smith scored the final 13 points.

Westover 40, St. Pauls 6

The Wolverines snapped a 15-game regular season winning streak for the Bulldogs.

Westover's offense picked up more than 300 rushing yards.

Junior running back Brandon Avery picked up 184 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Senior tailback Joel McLaurin logged 104 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Junior linebacker Cameron Hunt led the defense with 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

Senior linebacker Damodrick Foster also had 10 tackles and fellow veteran Floyd Wall Jr. added nine tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Goldsboro 6, Douglas Byrd 4

The Eagles had a pair of safeties in their first loss of the season. Goldsboro scored a touchdown in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

Douglas Byrd senior Sincere Blount had 21 carries for 93 yards. Senior defensive end Jace McLaughlin and junior linebacker Wyatt Rodgers each had nine tackles.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: High School Football: Top performers from Week 2 in Fayetteville area

