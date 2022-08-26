Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!
Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Flint’s Historic Capitol Theatre [PHOTOS]
The Capitol Theatre in Flint, MI originally opened in 1928. Flint's historic Capitol Theatre first opened back in 1928 and designed by architect John Eberson. In 1985, The Capitol Theatre was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in Michigan. Just recently, it was restored, renovated, and reopened in December of 2017.
Michigan Man Wins $100K in a Drawing He Didn’t Know He’d Entered
An Oakland County man has picked up $100,000 from a Michigan Lottery drawing he had no idea he'd entered. Imagine getting an email saying you'd won a huge jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. You'd probably think it was suspicious or even suspect the message was spam, right? That's what happened to the 58-year-old man who was informed via email that he had won.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Eight Great Flint Area Locations for Fall Photos With the Family
Unfortunately, fall will officially be here before we know it. Just over three weeks from now, fall will be officially here. Pumpkin spice lovers are thrilled, but golfers and camping enthusiasts are not. Unfortunately, nothing can be done about it as time stops for no one. Even though summer coming...
Awesome – Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait Coming To The Machine Shop
This is a show you do not want to miss. Actor and comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is coming to The Machine Shop in Flint on Saturday, October 29th. You know Bobcat Goldthwait from multiple Police Academy movies, but did you know that he has also written and directed a number of films and television series, most notably Shakes the Clown (my personal favorite), Sleeping Dogs Lie, World's Greatest Dad, God Bless America, and the horror film Willow Creek?
Michigan Fall Festival In Lake Orion – What You Need To Know
The Michigan Fall Festival at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is right around the corner. The fun-filled family event features entertainment, great food, vendors, and more. Canterbury Village is located at 2369 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion. It is just a 40-minute drive from the Flint area and roughly a 35-minute drive from the Lapeer area. The festival will be held right behind the King's Court Castle.
Remember Michigan Football Meme Kid? Where Is He Now?
If you're a Michigan State fan, you've heard of this kid, and if you're a Michigan fan, you've been taunted with his image for years. On that fateful day nearly seven years ago, October 17th, 2015, then-Michigan quarterback Blake O'Neill made a critical error in the fourth quarter, giving the Spartans a 27-23 victory in the blink of an eye. This left all Michigan fans stunned, and when the camera cut to one upset student, a Sophomore named Chris Baldwin, his stunned look of pure horror and shock was immortalized in history forever. And when Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram got ahold of it, it wasn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Troy’s New Exciting Sports & Social DraftKings Will Be First in Country
There's some new excitement heading to Troy this fall that will combine food, drink, sports, and online betting all in one place. Sports & Social DraftKings will open its doors this fall as a collaboration between DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. The location will be the Somerset Collection and will be the first of its kind in the country bringing the two brands together.
Watch Teens Help Save Two People From a House Fire in Livonia
Three teens in Livonia, Michigan, recently put their lives on the line to save total strangers from a house fire. Monday (Aug 29) afternoon a home on Ellen Drive in Livonia somehow caught on fire. According to WDIV, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke coming from the roof as they were driving by. The boys quickly pulled their car over, called 911, and approached the burning home.
23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit
The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
Look! Flint Man Catches Break-In Attempt on Camera
First of all, if you are not following the r/Flint community subreddit on Reddit, you are missing out. There are so many random events and cool things to learn about that I can't seem to find anywhere else. Not so cool was last night's news, posted to the r/Flint community by a user who lives in the area who goes by u/Headshots_Maybe on the site.
14-Year-Old Michigan Girl Dies After Touching Power Line Brought Down by Storms
A teenager from Monroe, Michigan has died after touching a downed power line outside her home. Monday's Severe Weather Left Thousands Without Power. High winds and heavy rain rolled through parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula Monday (8/29) leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power. Reports indicate that more than 300,000 were still without power early Tuesday morning, as Consumers Energy and DTE Energy crews continue their efforts to restore power to customers.
Dog Electrocuted After Touching Downed Power Line Ann Arbor
Michigan took a pretty good beating Monday evening after powerful storms ripped through parts of the state. Washtenaw County was one specific area that was affected by the storms. Thousands were left without power after power lines were brought down. While in a backyard, a dog in Ann Arbor was...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Christmas Movie Filmed at Holly Hotel to Hold World Premiere in Michigan
It's only fitting that a Christmas movie filmed at the historic Holly Hotel will get its world debut just a few weeks before Christmas right here in the state of Michigan. 'Christmas at the Holly Hotel' was filmed last winter at the historic Holly landmark months before it was heavily damaged by a fire that ripped through the downtown area in June of this year. Nearby businesses Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and Andy's Place restaurant also sustained heavy damage from the fire.
Detroit Auto Show 2022 – All the Basics You Need to Know
Detroit will come alive once again for the North American Internation Auto Show. In just a few short weeks, the North American International Auto Show returns to Detroit. This show has been a staple in Detroit for years and showcases the latest and greatest in the automotive industry. When is...
Detroit Artist Gmac Cash Already Has a Song About the Belle Isle Giant Slide
Just days after the giant slide at Belle Isle was shut down, Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has created a rap song commemorating the whole debacle. That sure as hell didn't take long, did it? And if you take issue with the use of a mild swear word in that last sentence, wait 'til you hear the song.
Flint Rapper Cliff Mac Charged With Hiring Hitman to Kill Sterling Heights Woman
A Flint rapper could be looking at 20 years in prison for allegedly paying a hitman $10,000 to murder a woman from Sterling Heights. Clifton E. Terry III, whose stage name is Cliff Mac, is facing the following charges:. Conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury. Murder-for-hire resulting in...
Chris Brown Look-Alike Is Allegedly Charging $1,500 for Meet and Greets
The celebrity look-alike trend is getting out of control. Apparently, a Chris Brown look-alike is reportedly charging $1,500 for meet and greets. On Aug. 25, Twitter user @LilWhoady_ posted an image on her timeline of a Chris Brown doppelgänger with the caption, "Going To Be In Detroit This Weekend Meet & Greets $1500." The photo went viral over the weekend with several gossip websites re-posting the image.
