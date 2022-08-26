ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends first bus of migrants to Chicago

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the first group of migrants bused to Chicago, Illinois from Texas on Wednesday. The migrants were dropped off at Union Station on Wednesday. In addition to Washington, D.C. and New York City, Chicago will now be a drop-off location...
TEXAS STATE
TxDot launches 'Drive Sober, No Regrets' drunk driving campaign

Every year hundreds of people are killed, and thousands are injured on Texas roads as a result of drunk driving. That's why TxDot has launched its Drive Sober, No Regrets drunk driving campaign. Last year, Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI alcohol-related traffic crashes. Those crashes resulted in 1,100 deaths...
TEXAS STATE
Education will be key issue in race for Florida governor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, and it’s clear from Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly...
FLORIDA STATE
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks

ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
NEVADA STATE
How to apply: Student loan forgiveness opens in early October

(WSET) — After the President's announcement on student loan forgiveness, you may be wondering, when and where can I apply for the relief?. Well, Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia's 11th district, shared that information on Tuesday to Facebook. Rasoul said the Education Department will release the application for...
VIRGINIA STATE

