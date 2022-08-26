Tennessee high school football scores, live updates from TSSAA Week 2 in Knoxville area

The second week of the Tennessee high school football season begins Friday with a cadre of intriguing games.

Science Hill hosts Anderson County in a 1-0 battle, and Farragut faces West also in a 1-0 battle. On Thursday, Maryville won 38-13 at Powell.

Follow along with our live updates below:

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE:Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 2 of TSSAA 2022 season

PICK 'EM:Knoxville-area high school football predictions: Maryville vs. Powell leads Week 2 matchups

RANK 'EM:Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings: Three new teams enter rankings