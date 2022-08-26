ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee high school football scores, live updates from TSSAA Week 2 in Knoxville area

By Tom Kreager, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkzuW_0hWwaTaz00

The second week of the Tennessee high school football season begins Friday with a cadre of intriguing games.

Science Hill hosts Anderson County in a 1-0 battle, and Farragut faces West also in a 1-0 battle. On Thursday, Maryville won 38-13 at Powell.

Follow along with our live updates below:

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE:Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 2 of TSSAA 2022 season

PICK 'EM:Knoxville-area high school football predictions: Maryville vs. Powell leads Week 2 matchups

RANK 'EM:Tennessee Super 25 high school football rankings: Three new teams enter rankings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Drops Electric Video the Night Before Game Day

Exactly 24 hours before the Vols officially kick off the 2022 season in Knoxville, Tennessee has dropped one final hype tape on social media. Tennessee released a hype video for the season earlier this week that mainly focused on showing clips of the current players this year. This video, however, is on a much bigger scale.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Uniforms For 2022 Season Opener

Tennessee is keeping things simple to open the 2022 season. The Vols will wear their classic home uniforms: white helmets, orange jerseys and white pants in Thursday’s season opener against Ball State. The Vols now have six uniform combinations after announcing plans to bring back the “Smokey Grey” uniforms...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Farragut, TN
Maryville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
Maryville, TN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Maryville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Maryville, TN
City
Powell, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Education
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Tennessee RB wins starting job at Power 5 program

Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans lasted less than a season in Knoxville before transferring to Louisville. It seems to have worked out for him. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released the Cardinals’ depth chart Monday, revealing Evans as the feature back for their battle against Syracuse on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Tssaa#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tssaa Week 2
tripsavvy.com

The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design

We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville Tennessee

Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wvlt.tv

Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume door-to-door ministry in Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee starting on Thursday. The practice was stopped more than two years ago due to the pandemic, during which time Jehovah’s Witnesses ministered solely through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBIR

Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy