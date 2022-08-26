ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

lakercountry.com

Former Adair County Judge Executive, County Clerk Ann Melton passes away

Former Adair County Judge Executive Ann Melton has passed away. Melton served as Adair County Judge Executive for eight years from 2007-2015 and also served as County Clerk for eight years from 1999-2007. Melton was named County Judge Executive of the Year at the 2014 Kentucky Emergency Services Convention. Arrangements...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren County tourism flourished in 2021, report says

GLASGOW — A recent report released from the local tourism office indicates outdoor adventure options in the area continued to be used during the pandemic and set records for local tourism spending. In 2021, tourism in Barren County generated 694 jobs directly, another 198 indirectly, $22.4 million in labor...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Battery factory project intentions shift due to market changes

GLASGOW — The scope of a project to locate a Chinese-owned battery factory in Barren County has shifted since it was announced nearly two years ago. Contemporary Amperex Technology LLC purchased the former RR Donnelley – and later LSC Communications – building along Donnelley Drive in December 2020. The company is a major battery supplier for vehicle brands like Tesla and BMW.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Scott Waste Services announces new collection system

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Monticello man arrested on federal indictment

Over the weekend, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monticello man on a federal indictment arrest warrant, according to Z93 in neighboring Wayne County. Jimmy D. Lowe’s federal indictment warrant was related to an undercover narcotics investigation where methamphetamine was purchased from Lowe by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The federal warrant was also related to an arrest of Lowe by the sheriff’s office where methamphetamine and a firearm were seized from him.
MONTICELLO, KY
lakercountry.com

Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges

A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
RICHMOND, KY
lakercountry.com

Two RS men arrested in separate incidents

Two Russell Springs men were arrested in separate incidents overnight into Monday morning, according to jail records. Devan Durrant, age 28, was arrested by the Russell Springs Police Department just before 1 a.m. Monday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with only one headlight.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wcluradio.com

Authorities investigating single shots-fired incident in Glasgow

GLASGOW — Authorities are investigating after a suspected road rage incident involving shots fired this morning. Police confirmed the incident was isolated. Apparently, an occupant inside a vehicle shot at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Columbia Avenue and Veterans Outer Loop. A suspect was not in custody as of 10: 30 a.m. Thursday.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Woman attacked with machete inside South Lewis apartment

GLASGOW — A man was arrested late Saturday after a woman was attacked with a machete inside her apartment. Glasgow Police responded to South Lewis Street just after 10:30 p.m. to the apartment of Brittany Wyche. She had called authorities and said Eddie J. Cooper, 31, had cut her in the head and hand with a machete. He allegedly fled on foot and was later located across the street from the woman’s apartment.
GLASGOW, KY
z93country.com

Undercover Drug Buy Leads to Arrest

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug trafficking charges. On August 28, 2022, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office made a control undercover purchase of methamphetamine and suboxone tablets from Justin West of Monticello, Ky. After reviewing video footage of the purchase and field testing of the purchased narcotics Deputies then located West on Willa Drive in Monticello. After taking West into custody for the undercover purchase a search of his person and motorcycle resulted in additional methamphetamine and suboxone tablets being seized.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

2 Russell Springs men arrested on felony charges in Adair

Two Russell Springs men were arrested on felony charges in neighboring Adair County this past Friday, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department. Following an observed traffic violation on KY 92, Deputy Derek Padgett initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Toyota 4Runner at the intersection of KY 55 south and the Veterans Memorial Bypass.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WBKO

Cave City man arrested on domestic violence charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Aug. 29, the Cave City Police Department responded to a residence at 701 N Dixie Highway Lot 9 for a welfare check on a woman. Once on the scene, officers made contact with both the victim and Steven Parker. After a investigation, police...
CAVE CITY, KY
lakercountry.com

11 indicted by Russell County grand jury

Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.

A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wnky.com

Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

WKU PD asking public’s help in search for car

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Western Kentucky University Police Department is asking assistance in identifying the owner or driver of a blue, four-door car. If you know any information, please call the WKU PD at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. In addition, calls may be anonymous.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

