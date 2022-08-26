Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Former Adair County Judge Executive, County Clerk Ann Melton passes away
Former Adair County Judge Executive Ann Melton has passed away. Melton served as Adair County Judge Executive for eight years from 2007-2015 and also served as County Clerk for eight years from 1999-2007. Melton was named County Judge Executive of the Year at the 2014 Kentucky Emergency Services Convention. Arrangements...
wcluradio.com
Barren County tourism flourished in 2021, report says
GLASGOW — A recent report released from the local tourism office indicates outdoor adventure options in the area continued to be used during the pandemic and set records for local tourism spending. In 2021, tourism in Barren County generated 694 jobs directly, another 198 indirectly, $22.4 million in labor...
wcluradio.com
Battery factory project intentions shift due to market changes
GLASGOW — The scope of a project to locate a Chinese-owned battery factory in Barren County has shifted since it was announced nearly two years ago. Contemporary Amperex Technology LLC purchased the former RR Donnelley – and later LSC Communications – building along Donnelley Drive in December 2020. The company is a major battery supplier for vehicle brands like Tesla and BMW.
wnky.com
Scott Waste Services announces new collection system
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
lakercountry.com
Monticello man arrested on federal indictment
Over the weekend, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monticello man on a federal indictment arrest warrant, according to Z93 in neighboring Wayne County. Jimmy D. Lowe’s federal indictment warrant was related to an undercover narcotics investigation where methamphetamine was purchased from Lowe by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The federal warrant was also related to an arrest of Lowe by the sheriff’s office where methamphetamine and a firearm were seized from him.
$2 billion electric vehicle battery plant to bring 2,000 jobs to Kentucky
Kentucky reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector Tuesday, with groundbreaking for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 full-time jobs. The Envision AESC factory at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules that will power electric vehicles...
'We're close to passing 2020's overdose total': Hardin County morgue needs more room as deaths from overdoses rise
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — As fentanyl claims the lives of thousands across the country, morgues are trying to make space for the number of overdoses. Hardin County Deputy Coroner Shana Norton said fentanyl deaths are adding to an already crowded morgue. According to Kentucky's Office of Drug Control Policy,...
lakercountry.com
Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges
A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
lakercountry.com
Two RS men arrested in separate incidents
Two Russell Springs men were arrested in separate incidents overnight into Monday morning, according to jail records. Devan Durrant, age 28, was arrested by the Russell Springs Police Department just before 1 a.m. Monday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with only one headlight.
wcluradio.com
Authorities investigating single shots-fired incident in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Authorities are investigating after a suspected road rage incident involving shots fired this morning. Police confirmed the incident was isolated. Apparently, an occupant inside a vehicle shot at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Columbia Avenue and Veterans Outer Loop. A suspect was not in custody as of 10: 30 a.m. Thursday.
wcluradio.com
Woman attacked with machete inside South Lewis apartment
GLASGOW — A man was arrested late Saturday after a woman was attacked with a machete inside her apartment. Glasgow Police responded to South Lewis Street just after 10:30 p.m. to the apartment of Brittany Wyche. She had called authorities and said Eddie J. Cooper, 31, had cut her in the head and hand with a machete. He allegedly fled on foot and was later located across the street from the woman’s apartment.
WBKO
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An update from a false report of a school shooting this morning in Warren County (4:47 p.m.) Bowling Green Police tells WBKO news they responded to a 911 call check at Moss Middle School on 2565 Russellville Road Monday Morning. The caller, an unknown male...
z93country.com
Undercover Drug Buy Leads to Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug trafficking charges. On August 28, 2022, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office made a control undercover purchase of methamphetamine and suboxone tablets from Justin West of Monticello, Ky. After reviewing video footage of the purchase and field testing of the purchased narcotics Deputies then located West on Willa Drive in Monticello. After taking West into custody for the undercover purchase a search of his person and motorcycle resulted in additional methamphetamine and suboxone tablets being seized.
lakercountry.com
2 Russell Springs men arrested on felony charges in Adair
Two Russell Springs men were arrested on felony charges in neighboring Adair County this past Friday, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department. Following an observed traffic violation on KY 92, Deputy Derek Padgett initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Toyota 4Runner at the intersection of KY 55 south and the Veterans Memorial Bypass.
WBKO
Cave City man arrested on domestic violence charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Aug. 29, the Cave City Police Department responded to a residence at 701 N Dixie Highway Lot 9 for a welfare check on a woman. Once on the scene, officers made contact with both the victim and Steven Parker. After a investigation, police...
WBKO
Barren County’s Legacy Dairy wins Gold Medal Awards at Kentucky State Fair
HISEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Legacy Dairy won Gold Medal Awards for both their white and chocolate milk at this year’s state fair. This is the fourth generation of the Jones Family on their farm in Hiseville. Doug and Genelle, and their children Ally and Jagger, started marketing their milk...
lakercountry.com
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.
A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
wnky.com
Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
wnky.com
WKU PD asking public’s help in search for car
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Western Kentucky University Police Department is asking assistance in identifying the owner or driver of a blue, four-door car. If you know any information, please call the WKU PD at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. In addition, calls may be anonymous.
