Johnson Campaign: Barnes Goes From Criticizing Police to Depending on Them

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. senator says his opponent has gone from demonizing police to relying on them 13-and-a-half hours-a-day. Mandela Barnes, the state’s current lieutenant governor and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, is facing questions after another report about his expensive and almost constant security costs.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

In Wisconsin, tax penalties from Biden student loan forgiveness

(The Center Square) – There are going to be a lot of costs for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in Wisconsin. C.J. Szafir, president and CEO of the Institute for Reforming Government, told The Center Square that taxpayers in the state are going to get hit twice under the plan.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it

At a Tuesday morning back-to-school press conference on the front steps of Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in new funding for K-12 schools in Wisconsin. “I’m damn proud to be called the education governor,” Evers, the former state schools superintendent, declared. The funds, which come out of the […] The post Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Voters in rural Wisconsin county will vote on universal health care referendum

Voters in Dunn County will have a chance in November's election to weigh in on the question of whether the United States should provide universal health care. The county board unanimously approved the advisory referendum in late July. Like referendum questions about abortion rights or marijuana legalization, it won’t have the force of law. But advocates say allowing voters to weigh in on the question is part of an effort to demonstrate the broad-based appeal of universal health care.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Quinton Peterson on the run

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force needs the public's help finding 35-year-old Quinton Peterson, a registered sex offender convicted in 2005 for second-degree sexual assault of a child. There are four open warrants out for Peterson's arrest. U.S. Marshals say he knows authorities are looking for him; still,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Gov. Evers directs $90M in federal pandemic funds to Wisconsin schools

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he would direct another $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Wisconsin's K-12 schools. Wisconsin schools have already received $2.4 billion in federal relief funds during the course of the pandemic. This latest round will include $75 million focused on helping districts staff classrooms. Another $15 million is designated for mental health services for students.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?

MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

State of Wisconsin tacks on 14 more deaths from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,610,932 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,336 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,610,9321,608,010 (+2,922) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,190 (64.7%)3,774,474 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE

