High School Football: Jacksonville-area Week 2 Roundup

Richlands 7, Southwest 6

Zarion Walters had two blocked punts, including one that set up a touchdown, and also recovered two fumbles for the Wildcats.

Walter’s first blocked punt set up Caleb Simco’s 9-yard touchdown run with 6:23 left in the first quarter to give Richlands a 7-0 lead. Mekhi Mack added 93 yards rushing on 19 carries, while Owen Simco intercepted a pass for the Wildcats.

Shaun Clyde had a 14-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the third quarter, but the Stallions failed to tie the game after a poor snap on the extra-point kick. Darrold Dorsey rushed for 94 yards on 15 carries, and Clyde had 74 yards on 12 carries.

Jacksonville 38, White Oak 6

Jacksonville got off to a strong start and never looked back in defeating White Oak.

Damon June got things started with a 14-yard touchdown run before Shane Shapiro added a 5-yard touchdown reception from Jai’kei Taylor. Rahiem Rainey added an 8-yard touchdown run and Taylor had a 1-yard scoring run as the Cardinals built a 30-0 lead at halftime. Camren Rivera had a 10-yard touchdown for the Cardinals. Taylor completed six of 11 passes for 97 yards.

Swansboro 33, South Lenoir 0

Ryan Brinkley completed 12 of 28 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, and Hyuga Doreus rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries for the Pirates.

Hunter Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown and had a touchdown reception, while Josh Hutchinson had touchdowns rushing and receiving. The Pirates had five interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Croatan 56, Pamlico 38

Brayden Stephens rushed for four touchdowns, and Anthony Bentz had three touchdowns as Croatan pulled away in the second half.

Stephens scored on runs of 4, 47, 13 and 66 yards, and Bentz scored on runs of 15, 6 and 10 yards. Josh Steffy added a 19-yard touchdown run.

Spring Creek 28, Lejeune 26

Lejeune’s Conner Shea threw four touchdown passes in a tough loss to Spring Creek.

Shea's final touchdown went to Malachi Moore, and his two-point conversion pass to Jayden Bamba with about five minutes brought the Devilpups to within 28-26. Shea threw two of his touchdowns to Bamba and the fourth to Adam Evans.

Princeton 58, East Duplin 57

East Duplin’s Avery Gaby rushed for 181 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries in a tough defeat. Princeton was led by Christian Perris, who ran for 323 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.

Perris scored on a 5-yard run and Peyton Mitchell added the two-point conversion on the final play. East Duplin led 57-43 in the fourth quarter.

New Hanover 37, Northside 14

Northside’s KJ Pollock threw two touchdown passes in a losing effort.

He had an 87-yard scoring pass to Tyree Holloway that tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter and a 20-yard scoring pass to Jewan Cobb in the fourth. New Hanover’s David Collins opened the scoring by returning a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown.

Caden Morton then put the Wildcats ahead for good late in the first with a 4-yard touchdown run. He added a 12-yard score to make it 21-7.

James Kenan 43, Dixon 3

Dixon managed just a 27-yard field goal late in the second quarter by Jack Davis. The Bulldogs trailed 36-3 at halftime.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: High School Football: Jacksonville-area Week 2 Roundup