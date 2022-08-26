Read full article on original website
Sushi Cafe West brings traditional dishes to central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most agree that good sushi is hard to come by. But for Jacob Chi, owner of Sushi Café West, a years-long pursuit to bring high quality sushi to central Arkansas has made that search much easier. It won’t surprise you to learn that the...
Arkansas businesses prep for Razorback season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas football will return this weekend, and people are getting excited— including local businesses, from merch stores to restaurants and bars, they've all been preparing for big crowds. Steve Jenkins, the owner of Hogman's Gameday Superstore, explained how football season helps boost his business.
Little Rock educator leads construction technology class
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Students in the construction technology class at the Metropolitan Career Technical Center in Little Rock are always on the move. In traditional classes, students are usually expected to sit down and stay quiet, but not at Metro— this classroom can get as loud as a pep rally.
SoMa After Dark returns to Little Rock after two-year hiatus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock's South Main neighborhood, commonly known as SoMa, will welcome back the SoMa After Dark event, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event will take place on the first Friday of every month, starting at 4 p.m. During this time, dozens...
City brainstorms ideas for area under I-30 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of us have found ourselves constantly thinking about the I-30 crossing project as we get to and from where we need to go— rarely do any of us give any thought to the space underneath. Architects like James Meyer have been working to...
NBC 10 News First at Four: Little Rock unsolved homicide
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Four months has passed since Raymond Moore was killed in a shooting in Little Rock. The case remains unsolved, and Raymond’s family wants answers. Watch the clip above to hear more from Moore’s family and learn more details about the case.
Eagles bringing 'Hotel California Tour' to Simmons Bank Arena
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Eagles are bringing their 2022 Hotel California Tour to Simmons Bank Arena!. The legendary rock band will be performing in North Little Rock on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m., making a stop in the city for the first time since 2015. Tickets...
Officials urge Arkansans to stay safe on the water this Labor Day weekend
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Before heading out to enjoy the state's lakes and rivers this Labor Day weekend, officials warn Arkansans to stay safe— especially since a man drowned in Lake Hamilton over the weekend. Captain Stephanie Weatherington with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that no...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Simmons Bank Arena
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Critically acclaimed and multi-platinum rock group Tran-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" Tour to Simmons Bank Arena this December. The band officially announced the dates for tour on Monday, with their stop in...
Benton city officials confirm Whataburger coming to central Arkansas
Benton city officials confirmed Monday that a Whataburger is coming to the area.
Free program for veterans offers opportunity to go to college
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's back-to-school season, and social media has been flooded with pictures of little ones smiling in hand-picked outfits or teens showing off decorated dorms. Harder to find are the pictures of handfuls of non-traditional students making their way onto campus. Many are these students...
Kane Brown coming to Simmons Bank Arena in 2023
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Kane Brown announced on Wednesday that he will be bringing his 'Drunk or Dreaming Tour' to North Little Rock in April of 2023. The multiplatinum country music singer is set to perform at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The tour will...
Arkansas Cinema Society partners with Micheaux Film Labs to host filmmaking workshops for creators of color
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Cinema Society will partner with the Micheaux Award and Film Labs based in northwest Arkansas to host workshops and activities on September 15th and 17th. Filmmakers and film lovers from across the state are welcome to attend the event. Their public events and...
Registration opens for 21st Little Rock Marathon Expo
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Registration has opened for the Little Rock Marathon Health and Fitness Expo at the Statehouse Convention Center downtown. According to Expo Director Brandy Dixon, the Expo will be a key component of the weekend’s activities and will serve as race headquarters for athletes, volunteers, and spectators.
Arkansas woman receives life-saving help from stranger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Anyone who has gone through a cancer diagnosis themselves or knows someone who has knows that it can be very daunting. No matter what type of cancer it is, or what age they receive a diagnosis, it’s something no one wants to have to go through.
How Little Rock's dispatch operations work with staff shortage
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — With a shortage of dispatchers and an increase in crime, resources can be stretched thin— We've heard your concerns and reported on the delays in Little Rock's emergency response. "We are being successful in getting the job done, however, the main concern for me...
Little Rock police make arrest in shooting at moving company
Little Rock police said they have arrested a man in connection the shooting that left a moving company employee injured.
Become an organ donor at North Little Rock Libraries with new kiosks
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Public Library System will partner with the Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency (ARORA) to raise awareness and support for organ and tissue donations. It just got even easier to become an organ and tissue donor in Arkansas with new sign-up...
whiterivernow.com
Rear-end collision results in death of Pangburn man
A rear-end collision on State Highway 16 in rural White County yesterday resulted in the death of a Pangburn, Ark., man on Monday. According to Arkansas State Police, a Dodge Ram was stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 16 with a Toyota Scion stopped behind it when a third vehicle heading west, a Chevrolet Trax collided with the Toyota. The front of the Toyota then collided with the rear of the Dodge Ram — a chain reaction.
North Little Rock apartment residents say conditions are "inhumane"
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Vivian Allen should be living a life of comfort in retirement at this stage in her life— instead, she has been living out of a hotel. "72 years worth of life that I can't get to," Allen said. Allen said that her apartment...
