Little Rock, AR

THV11

Arkansas businesses prep for Razorback season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas football will return this weekend, and people are getting excited— including local businesses, from merch stores to restaurants and bars, they've all been preparing for big crowds. Steve Jenkins, the owner of Hogman's Gameday Superstore, explained how football season helps boost his business.
THV11

Little Rock educator leads construction technology class

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Students in the construction technology class at the Metropolitan Career Technical Center in Little Rock are always on the move. In traditional classes, students are usually expected to sit down and stay quiet, but not at Metro— this classroom can get as loud as a pep rally.
THV11

Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Simmons Bank Arena

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Critically acclaimed and multi-platinum rock group Tran-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" Tour to Simmons Bank Arena this December. The band officially announced the dates for tour on Monday, with their stop in...
THV11

Kane Brown coming to Simmons Bank Arena in 2023

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Kane Brown announced on Wednesday that he will be bringing his 'Drunk or Dreaming Tour' to North Little Rock in April of 2023. The multiplatinum country music singer is set to perform at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The tour will...
THV11

Registration opens for 21st Little Rock Marathon Expo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Registration has opened for the Little Rock Marathon Health and Fitness Expo at the Statehouse Convention Center downtown. According to Expo Director Brandy Dixon, the Expo will be a key component of the weekend’s activities and will serve as race headquarters for athletes, volunteers, and spectators.
whiterivernow.com

Rear-end collision results in death of Pangburn man

A rear-end collision on State Highway 16 in rural White County yesterday resulted in the death of a Pangburn, Ark., man on Monday. According to Arkansas State Police, a Dodge Ram was stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 16 with a Toyota Scion stopped behind it when a third vehicle heading west, a Chevrolet Trax collided with the Toyota. The front of the Toyota then collided with the rear of the Dodge Ram — a chain reaction.
THV11

THV11

