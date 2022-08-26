ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL

Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples Senior Center receives $1.4 million for new permanent home

Naples Senior Center, a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive programs and social services for seniors, announced it received $1.4 million from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. The funds are earmarked for the organization’s new permanent home, which is currently being built in North Naples. Construction began on the 30,000-square-foot building in November 2021 and is anticipated to be completed and open by the end of the year. The building is located on 13.7 acres along Autumn Oaks Lane, just one block south of Immokalee Road.
NAPLES, FL
Alina Andras

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

4305 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-936-1771 or www.mcgregorcafe.com. This is one of the best places to go in Fort Myers for breakfast, brunch or lunch. Think quiche, think sandwiches. And you can enjoy them hidden behind the hedges in the shade of a live oak tree along McGregor Boulevard. 2—SUNFLOWER...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda

There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, including a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a “quality of life” expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million. “We’ve seen a...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
dailyadvent.com

Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Study: Rent growth slowing in Fort Myers

In July, Fort Myers and Miami continued to lead the U.S. in the largest year-over-year rent increases at 25.22% and 24.61%, respectively, according to the latest monthly analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama. But over the past six months, Fort Myers’ average rent rose only 7.05%, while Miami’s average was up just 8.39%, indicating the worst of the rent hikes occurred more than six months ago. The July rankings show Florida markets have eight of the 10 largest annual rent increases in the U.S.: Fort Myers; Miami; No. 4 Sarasota-Bradenton (19.71%); No. 5 Daytona Beach (19.69%); No. 6 Port St. Lucie (19.42%); No. 7 Orlando (19.25%); No. 9 Melbourne (18.79%) and No. 10 Lakeland (18.66%).
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers office building sells for $1.1 million

Lee Holdings Corp. purchased Cypress Preserve Office Center, a single-story, 4,500-square-foot, multi-tenant building at 4991 Royal Gulf Circle, in Fort Myers from Goldstar Cypress Preserve LLC for $1.1 million. Mike Rivera of Saggio Realty represented the buyer and seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County pays ‘Travel Detective’ $95K to promote tourism

Peter Greenberg, who is nicknamed the “Travel Detective” and covers the travel industry for CBS News, recently visited Fort Myers and surrounding parts of Lee County for a forthcoming TV segment. The Lee County government paid Greenberg $95,000 as part of the Visitor & Convention Bureau’s efforts to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

27 OLD FLORIDA TOWNS ON US-17

US-17 is known as the Coastal Highway because for much of its length it travels a route close to the Atlantic Coast. It begins in Winchester, Virginia, and has its southern end in Punta Gorda, Florida. For most of its distance in Florida, it does not run along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

City of Fort Myers says businesses were warned ahead of Fowler closure

Drivers are ignoring closed road signs on a busy street. And that’s because there’s no other way to get to the businesses along the closed stretch of Fowler in Fort Myers. It’s shut down between Alicia and Lafayette for two weeks for construction and it’s causing headaches. The stretch of Fowler where work is being done is also the same stretch that floods, but the sewer pipe construction crews are replacing has nothing to do with the flooding.
FORT MYERS, FL
helpmechas.com

Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
FORT MYERS, FL
estero-fl.gov

Ribbon-cutting, concerts and more…out & about in Estero in September

The Village of Estero, Estero Forever Foundation and Estero Chamber of Commerce invite you to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Golf Coast Driving Range, 9000 Williams Road, at 9 a.m., Friday, September 9. Doors will open at 8 a.m., with coffee and refreshments provided. In addition, driving range specials will...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Travel reporter experiences the hidden gems of Southwest Florida

There’s a new effort to get people to check out other attractions besides the beach in Southwest Florida. The effort may help you and others discover what one popular travel reporter calls Lee County’s “hidden gems.”. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau invited CBS News’ Peter...
FORT MYERS, FL
click orlando

Boy fighting brain-eating amoeba to continue treatment in Chicago

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A 13-year-old Florida boy battling a rare brain-eating amoeba after a trip to the beach will be moving to Chicago Wednesday to continue his treatment. Caleb Ziegelbauer went to Port Charlotte Beach with his family on July 1 and one week later began experiencing headaches and hallucinations. The teen’s family said doctors diagnosed him with Naegleria fowleri, a rare brain-eating amoeba, that went through his nose and infected his brain.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

