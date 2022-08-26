Williston man facing charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Francis Dalton Groves (photo courtesy Aiken County Sheriff's Department) Image courtesy of the Aiken County detention center

A Williston man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Aiken.

Francis Dalton Groves, 28, of Williston, was arrested and charged July 12 with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.

On March 21, police received a phone call and began to investigate the case after a complainant stated her juvenile daughter was sexually assaulted by the suspect, according to a report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The incident was also reported to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the report said.

Groves was arrested and booked at the Aiken County detention center and has since made bail.