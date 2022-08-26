ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
Testing finds lead in Imlay City water following major main break

IMLAY CITY, Mich. – Preliminary test results are showing low lead levels in drinking water in Imlay City following a major water main break in Metro Detroit. Officials announced earlier this week that sampling and testing of water at Imlay City homes has revealed “low levels of lead detected in several homes.” Water testing was carried out after a leak was discovered in a major water transmission main at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron treatment facility in mid-August.
Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

Several schools are closed Tuesday morning due to power outages caused by strong storms in Metro Detroit Monday night. You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here. You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally free 4Warn weather app. Just search WDIV in your app store.
Michigan reports 19,158 new COVID cases, 129 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 19,158 new cases of COVID-19 and 129 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 2,737 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,770,359, including 38,038 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,751,201 cases and 37,909 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
Locking in safety: This product aims to keep students safe in the classroom

“Right after the Uvalde shooting, June picked up, and it’s been nonstop,” said Nightlock Director of Sales Cris Ahearn. This summer has been the busiest on record for Nightlock, a security device provider in mid-Michigan. “You take a phone call, and you have five emails while you’re on...
Metro Detroit weather: A nice lull before holiday weekend

DETROIT – It’s quite normal for Mother Nature to deliver a little pleasure after we have felt the pain of her wrath. The cooler air following the Monday storms is making for some great sleeping weather with the windows open the next few nights if you’re into that sort of thing. Temperatures are in the upper 50s for those of you are heading out and about before the sun rises over Metro Detroit. We will then warm into the lower 60s for the rest of the morning. Watch out for some patchy fog, especially in rural and hilly areas.
Here’s when to expect return of heat, humidity in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A cooler, drier air mass has overspread the Great Lakes region, and that’s great news for the many people still without power. At least we’re able to sleep at night with these comfortable temperatures. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with lows in the mid-to-upper-50s...
Michigan Lottery announces Daily 3, Daily 4 bonus drawing: How it works

The Michigan Lottery’s Bonus Draws promotion will give Daily 3 and Daily 4 players chances to win extra cash in September. Beginning September 1 and for a limited time, Daily 3 and Daily 4 Bonus Draws will be announced during select midday and evening broadcasts of the winning numbers. Every time there is a Bonus Draw, all Daily 3 prizes will be increased by 20 percent, and all Daily 4, prizes except straight and wheeled bets, will be increased by 20 percent.
A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips

Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Michigan -- What to know

DETROIT – Showers and storms are expected to move through later this afternoon and evening and could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has most of southeast Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather, level 2 of 5 on their scale. A line of showers and storms will be moving in from the west closer to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. this evening and could pack quite a punch.
Metro Detroit movie theaters offering $3 tickets, concessions Saturday for National Cinema Day

DETROIT – Movie lovers are in for a special (and discounted) treat this weekend. Movie theaters across the nation are lowering their ticket and snack prices for one day in honor of National Cinema Day -- and that goes for businesses right here in Metro Detroit. All Emagine theatres, MJR Theatres, AMC Cinemas and Regal Cinemas will celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, with $3 movie tickets and some $3 concessions.
