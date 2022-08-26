Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan man charged in murder near Disney in Florida -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man charged with murdering 2 people at campground near Disney, Florida officials say. A man from Southeast Michigan has been charged with kidnapping, sexual...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salvation Army helps Metro Detroit widow who spent months waiting for husband’s death certificate
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit widow who really suffered because of mistakes at the Wayne County Morgue received life-changing news. Those mistakes are being corrected and someone came forward to help her out of her financial mess that was made worse by the morgue. “I sat at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan nurse charged after she didn’t report errors in elderly person’s medication, AG says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Michigan nurse is facing criminal charges after she didn’t report errors she noticed in an elderly person’s medication, officials said. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was working at a Grand Rapids home for veterans in December 2020 when she realized two incorrect medication doses had been administered to someone in the home, state officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
85-year-old man pleads for help after massive tree lands on home on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – An 85-year-old homeowner pleads for help after Monday’s storm left a massive oak tree on his home on Detroit’s west side. Monday’s storms impacted nearly all of Metro Detroit, causing damage all over the area and leaving many homes and businesses without power. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What are those ‘speed bumps’ on Metro Detroit freeways? Here’s an explanation
DETROIT – Have you ever been driving on I-75, I-96 or I-94 and noticed what appear to be speed bumps?. In Michigan, we're used to potholes. But what's the deal with these car-rattling bumps on our roads?. Well, to start, they obviously are not speed bumps -- but they'll...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman killed in St. Clair County while checking on bicyclist who’d just been killed by different driver
PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 40-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in St. Clair County right after she came out of her home to check on a bicyclist who had been struck and killed by a different car, police said. Officials said they received a call...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: High bacteria levels close 9 Michigan beaches before holiday weekend -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 9 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels ahead of Labor Day weekend. Several Michigan beaches, including four in Southeast Michigan, are facing closures heading...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Testing finds lead in Imlay City water following major main break
IMLAY CITY, Mich. – Preliminary test results are showing low lead levels in drinking water in Imlay City following a major water main break in Metro Detroit. Officials announced earlier this week that sampling and testing of water at Imlay City homes has revealed “low levels of lead detected in several homes.” Water testing was carried out after a leak was discovered in a major water transmission main at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron treatment facility in mid-August.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Several schools are closed Tuesday morning due to power outages caused by strong storms in Metro Detroit Monday night. You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here. You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally free 4Warn weather app. Just search WDIV in your app store.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan reports 19,158 new COVID cases, 129 deaths over past week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 19,158 new cases of COVID-19 and 129 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 2,737 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,770,359, including 38,038 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,751,201 cases and 37,909 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Locking in safety: This product aims to keep students safe in the classroom
“Right after the Uvalde shooting, June picked up, and it’s been nonstop,” said Nightlock Director of Sales Cris Ahearn. This summer has been the busiest on record for Nightlock, a security device provider in mid-Michigan. “You take a phone call, and you have five emails while you’re on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: A nice lull before holiday weekend
DETROIT – It’s quite normal for Mother Nature to deliver a little pleasure after we have felt the pain of her wrath. The cooler air following the Monday storms is making for some great sleeping weather with the windows open the next few nights if you’re into that sort of thing. Temperatures are in the upper 50s for those of you are heading out and about before the sun rises over Metro Detroit. We will then warm into the lower 60s for the rest of the morning. Watch out for some patchy fog, especially in rural and hilly areas.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Severe weather alerts lifted for several counties in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – A line of severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday evening. Weather watches and warnings dismissed for Southeast Michigan. Over 210,000 households are out of power. Click here for outage information.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when to expect return of heat, humidity in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A cooler, drier air mass has overspread the Great Lakes region, and that’s great news for the many people still without power. At least we’re able to sleep at night with these comfortable temperatures. Skies will be mostly clear overnight, with lows in the mid-to-upper-50s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 98K in the dark on Sept. 1, 2022
DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Monday night, leaving tens of thousands of people without power, still, as of Thursday. As of 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, more than 98,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about 5% of all DTE customers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery announces Daily 3, Daily 4 bonus drawing: How it works
The Michigan Lottery’s Bonus Draws promotion will give Daily 3 and Daily 4 players chances to win extra cash in September. Beginning September 1 and for a limited time, Daily 3 and Daily 4 Bonus Draws will be announced during select midday and evening broadcasts of the winning numbers. Every time there is a Bonus Draw, all Daily 3 prizes will be increased by 20 percent, and all Daily 4, prizes except straight and wheeled bets, will be increased by 20 percent.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips
Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Michigan -- What to know
DETROIT – Showers and storms are expected to move through later this afternoon and evening and could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has most of southeast Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather, level 2 of 5 on their scale. A line of showers and storms will be moving in from the west closer to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. this evening and could pack quite a punch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit movie theaters offering $3 tickets, concessions Saturday for National Cinema Day
DETROIT – Movie lovers are in for a special (and discounted) treat this weekend. Movie theaters across the nation are lowering their ticket and snack prices for one day in honor of National Cinema Day -- and that goes for businesses right here in Metro Detroit. All Emagine theatres, MJR Theatres, AMC Cinemas and Regal Cinemas will celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, with $3 movie tickets and some $3 concessions.
