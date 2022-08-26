DETROIT – It’s quite normal for Mother Nature to deliver a little pleasure after we have felt the pain of her wrath. The cooler air following the Monday storms is making for some great sleeping weather with the windows open the next few nights if you’re into that sort of thing. Temperatures are in the upper 50s for those of you are heading out and about before the sun rises over Metro Detroit. We will then warm into the lower 60s for the rest of the morning. Watch out for some patchy fog, especially in rural and hilly areas.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO