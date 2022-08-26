Read full article on original website
WTAP
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown man is facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase this morning. Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says 33-year old Zachary Lucas is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence. The charges come after an officer tried to pull over...
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
wchstv.com
Man who ran 'drug house' connected to Charleston officer's murder denied reduced sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with ties to the investigation of the murder of a Charleston police officer had hoped for a modified sentence from a Kanawha County judge on Wednesday. Richard Chapman, 45, who is currently serving two drug sentences, one from Putnam County and one from...
meigsindypress.com
One Person in Custody for Alleged Drug Activity
RUTLAND, Ohio – During the evening of August 29, 2022, the Rutland Police Department responded to a residence on North Main Street to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in locating Chad Wise, who had allegedly fled from deputies related to a prior incident. Upon arrival, the vehicle...
Ohio woman faces involuntary manslaughter charge after allegedly selling man lethal drugs
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly selling drugs that caused a man to die from an overdose. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that on Jan. 31, 2022, 23-year-old Paul R. Inman was found dead after deputies responded to Nurad Road in Athens to a report of an overdose. They say […]
wchstv.com
Two charged with soliciting a minor in undercover investigation in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 11:30 a.m., 8/30/22. Two people were charged over the weekend with soliciting a minor in an undercover investigation in Putnam County. Joel Ray Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, and Rudy Lee Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, were charged separately in the investigation after deputies said the men attempted to meet up with what they thought was a 14-year-old for sexual activity, according to court records filed in Putnam County Magistrate Court.
WTAP
Woman charged in man’s overdose death
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Athens County woman is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with a man’s overdose death. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Inman, 23, died on January 31, 2022 at a home on Nurad Road. After an investigation, deputies determined...
WSAZ
Two arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested following a sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. Eggleton said Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, are charged in the case. The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria...
WTAP
Driving tips for the holiday weekend
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Local law enforcement shared driving tips for this upcoming holiday weekend. With the increase in traffic volume, law enforcement would like people to maintain proper speeds and distances between vehicles around you. This is because a number of accidents are due to lack of distance between...
Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
WTAP
Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge ruled in favor of firefighters in the City of Parkersburg who filed a complaint against the city for reducing their pay unfairly in 2017. The complaint was originally filed by Chief Fire Inspector Wayne White May 25, 2021, claiming he was met with interference with his job duties”, and that his salary had frequently been changed by the city administration.
Ohio person dead after homemade bomb explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
WSAZ
I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire
KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line. The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit. Further...
thepostathens.com
Rape reported to OUPD
The Ohio University Police Department received a report of a rape from a patient who was treated at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital around 6 a.m. Monday. It was reported that the patient was treated by hospital staff and an anonymous SANE kit, which stands for sexual assault nurse examination, was completed.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Continues search for Vandals
BETHESDA, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s office is still looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing the maintenance building in the Ebenezer Cemetery located in Bethesda. All of the windows on the building were partially or completely broken. A reward is being offered for anyone with information concerning the vandalism incident.
UPDATE: Missing teen has been found
UPDATE: POCA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A juvenile who had been reported missing in the Putnam County area has been found. According to reports from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Monday, the juvenile has been located and is reported to be safe. The juvenile was said to have been...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Davisville man gets max sentence in drug death
PARKERSBURG — A Davisville man was given the maximum sentence for delivering fentanyl last year as well as delivery of a controlled substance that resulted in the death of a friend. Dustin Wayne Parsons, 27, 180 Ash Circle, Davisville, was sentenced before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man charged with wanton endangerment
VIENNA — The Vienna Police Department is investigating an incident which occurred Wednesday involving a traffic dispute which resulted in one person pulling a firearm on another. Vienna Police, in a press release, issued Thursday reported responding to the south Grand Central Mall access road at approximately 7:41 p.m....
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Threatens with Machete
Hocking County – A man was arrested after threatening with a very large sharp object. According to Hocking County sheriff’s office, on August 25, 2022, they responded to East Fork Road on a report of a male threatening another male with a machete. When they arrived the two...
WOUB
An attack on a Vinton County High School freshman leaves family with questions for the district
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A freshman at Vinton County High School was treated for a concussion and other minor injuries after an attack by a fellow student during lunch on the fifth day of classes, leaving her father with a lot of questions for the school administration. Aric...
